Meggitt : Gets Multi-Million-Pound Boeing Contract

Meggitt PLC said Tuesday that it has been awarded a large multi-million-pound contract with Boeing to supply cockpit indicators for the 737 MAX aircraft.

The U.K. supplier of components for the aerospace, defense and energy markets said the contract expands its content on the 737 MAX program and that deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Meggitt said that the contract covers a suite of cockpit indicators across all of the aircraft's versions.

"We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Boeing at this important time as the 737 MAX returns to service and the wider aviation industry starts to look through the challenges of the last year towards a recovering outlook for air traffic globally," Chief Executive Tony Wood said.

