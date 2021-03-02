Log in
MEGGITT PLC    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT PLC

(MGGT)
Meggitt : Gets Multi-Million-Pound Boeing Contract

03/02/2021 | 02:45am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Meggitt PLC said Tuesday that it has been awarded a large multi-million-pound contract with Boeing to supply cockpit indicators for the 737 MAX aircraft.

The U.K. supplier of components for the aerospace, defense and energy markets said the contract expands its content on the 737 MAX program and that deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Meggitt said that the contract covers a suite of cockpit indicators across all of the aircraft's versions.

"We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Boeing at this important time as the 737 MAX returns to service and the wider aviation industry starts to look through the challenges of the last year towards a recovering outlook for air traffic globally," Chief Executive Tony Wood said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 0244ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEGGITT PLC 4.14% 440.7 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
THE BOEING COMPANY 5.84% 224.39 Delayed Quote.4.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 748 M 2 425 M 2 425 M
Net income 2020 -169 M -234 M -234 M
Net Debt 2020 822 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,6x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 3 429 M 4 783 M 4 757 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 599
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart MEGGITT PLC
Duration : Period :
Meggitt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 437,16 GBX
Last Close Price 440,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Louisa Sachiko Burdett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Devaux Group Operations Director
Guy Serge Berruyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGGITT PLC-5.53%4 783
SAFRAN1.12%58 498
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-3.55%31 537
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD5.90%24 782
HEICO CORPORATION-5.00%16 201
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-11.59%13 546
