MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Meggitt PLC    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT PLC

(MGGT)
Meggitt : signs a £multi-million contract with ENPPI for the supply of pioneering Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers

04/07/2021 | 05:08am EDT
Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, has secured a contract with ENPPI for the supply of Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers (PCHEs) for the Western Desert Gas Complex (WDGC) expansion in El-Amreya, Alexandria, Egypt. The multi-million pound contract will be supplied by Meggitt's Heatric organisation.

Meggitt's advanced PCHE technology provides ENPPI with an optimised solution for their specific process challenges which the incumbent Brazed Aluminium Heat Exchanger (BAHE) technology could not achieve.

Adrian Tattersall, General Manager of Meggitt's Heatric organisation said 'We are seeing an increased demand for PCHE technology in traditional BAHE applications and are delighted to secure this first contract with ENPPI. The award demonstrates Heatric's ability to work closely with customers and deliver proven solutions to address diverse technical challenges; especially those related to demanding environments and process conditions'

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
