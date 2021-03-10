Meggitt : signs a £multi-million contract with Siemens Energy for the supply of pioneering Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, has secured a contract with Siemens Energy for the supply of Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers (PCHEs) for the Mero 3 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. The multi-million pound contract will be supplied by Meggitt's Heatric organisation.

Mero-3, to be named Marechal Duque de Caxias, is owned and operated by MISC bhd and will be installed at the Mero field located in the Libra Block of the Santos Basin. Meggitt's innovative PCHE technology in gas compression and gas Injection processes enables superior performance at a fraction of the size and weight of other heat exchanger solutions, providing increased efficiency, flexibility and lower operating costs

Adrian Tattersall, General Manager of Meggitt's Heatric organisation said, 'Heatric worked closely with Siemens Energy and their customer, MISC, to provide an optimized solution for Mero 3. We offer a unique depth of experience and technical expertise in FPSOs Gas Processing and are delighted to have secured this first contract with our new partners, Siemens Energy'