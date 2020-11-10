Log in
Meggitt : secures pioneering radome contract with BAE Systems to enable advanced radar technology on the Royal Air Force's Typhoon fighter jet

11/10/2020 | 06:11am EST

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence, and selected energy markets, has secured a £4.2 million contract with BAE Systems for the supply of innovative nose radome technology to enable the effective operation of a pioneering Multi-Function Array radar system on the Typhoon.

The UK has committed to developing game-changing technologies which will equip RAF Typhoons with a world-leading electronic warfare capability, in addition to traditional radar functions, including wide band electronic attack. BAE Systems and Leonardo are on contract to deliver the European Common Radar Systems Mk 2 (ECRS Mk 2) which equips RAF pilots with the ability to locate, identify and suppress enemy air defences using high-powered jamming.

As part of this programme, Meggitt has used its advanced composite expertise to design a new higher and broader bandwidth radome to protect the instrumentation from environmental effects, prevent electromagnetic interference whilst being aerodynamically stable and highly transmissive for the AESA radar system's operational modes.

Chris Allen, President of Meggitt's Airframe division, said, 'This next generation radar will provide game-changing capabilities to the Typhoon. Our Stevenage facility is a specialist site for this class of cutting-edge radome development and manufacture. We are so proud to be associated with this programme, working with BAE Systems and Leonardo to meet the future ongoing operational needs of the RAF.'

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 11:10:05 UTC
