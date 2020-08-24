Meggitt : signs a £multi-million contract with MODEC for the supply of pioneering Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, has secured a contract with MODEC, Inc. (MODEC) for the supply of Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers (PCHEs) to the Bacalhau Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. The multi-million pound contract will be supplied by Meggitt's Heatric organisation.

The use of Meggitt's innovative PCHE technology in gas compression and gas injection processes enables superior performance at a fraction of the size and weight of other heat exchanger solutions, providing increased efficiency, flexibility and lower operating costs.

MODEC's Bacalhau vessel will be the largest FPSO ever delivered to Brazil with a topside designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Adrian Tattersall, General Manager of Meggitt's Heatric organisation said, 'This award builds on our long standing partnership with MODEC and demonstrates our ability to support customers with bespoke solutions in increasingly demanding environments. The Bachalau FPSO operates at an ultra-deep water depth of almost 2,050 meters and our innovative PCHE solution is designed to meet this challenge, operating at some of the highest design pressures in the industry'.