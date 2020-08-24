Log in
Meggitt : signs a £multi-million contract with MODEC for the supply of pioneering Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers

08/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, has secured a contract with MODEC, Inc. (MODEC) for the supply of Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers (PCHEs) to the Bacalhau Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. The multi-million pound contract will be supplied by Meggitt's Heatric organisation.

The use of Meggitt's innovative PCHE technology in gas compression and gas injection processes enables superior performance at a fraction of the size and weight of other heat exchanger solutions, providing increased efficiency, flexibility and lower operating costs.

MODEC's Bacalhau vessel will be the largest FPSO ever delivered to Brazil with a topside designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Adrian Tattersall, General Manager of Meggitt's Heatric organisation said, 'This award builds on our long standing partnership with MODEC and demonstrates our ability to support customers with bespoke solutions in increasingly demanding environments. The Bachalau FPSO operates at an ultra-deep water depth of almost 2,050 meters and our innovative PCHE solution is designed to meet this challenge, operating at some of the highest design pressures in the industry'.

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:07:19 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 818 M 2 380 M 2 380 M
Net income 2020 33,3 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net Debt 2020 815 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
P/E ratio 2020 275x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 2 179 M 2 852 M 2 853 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 12 599
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MEGGITT PLC
Duration : Period :
Meggitt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 363,00 GBX
Last Close Price 280,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Devaux Group Operations Director
Louisa Sachiko Burdett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Serge Berruyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGGITT PLC-57.34%2 852
SAFRAN-29.36%48 897
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-14.41%25 980
HEICO CORPORATION-7.31%12 627
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.56.53%10 260
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-42.87%9 088
