MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Meggitt PLC    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT PLC

(MGGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/08 03:37:54 am
304.25 GBX   +1.52%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meggitt : suspends dividend after first-half profit slumps 37%

09/08/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Meggitt on Tuesday cancelled its interim dividend to preserve cash as the British aerospace supplier posted a 37% fall in first-half profit after the coronavirus crisis sent the civil aviation industry to a grinding halt.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a 27% drop in sales at the company's aerospace business, which supplies aerospace manufacturers, including customers Airbus and Boeing, which have been hit by the collapse of the global industry amid travel restrictions.

Meggitt, which supplies aircraft parts such as braking systems, sensors and fuel systems, and provides follow-on services, has been on a cost-cutting drive. It said in April it would axe about 1,800 jobs before holding back shareholder payments.

"While it's too early to precisely predict the trajectory of the return to prior levels of activity in civil aerospace, we continue to focus on ensuring that the business is well positioned to benefit from the recovery," Chief Executive Officer Tony Wood said.

Underlying operating profit fell to 102 million pounds ($134.19 million) in the six months to June, from 161 million pounds a year earlier. Total revenue fell 14%.

The company paid an interim dividend of 5.55 pence last year.

($1 = 0.7601 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 787 M 2 348 M 2 348 M
Net income 2020 14,6 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2020 799 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
P/E ratio 2020 210x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 2 332 M 3 070 M 3 064 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 599
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 343,50 GBX
Last Close Price 299,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Devaux Group Operations Director
Louisa Sachiko Burdett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Serge Berruyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGGITT PLC-54.37%3 070
SAFRAN-26.70%50 918
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-10.12%27 283
HEICO CORPORATION-2.37%13 442
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-35.33%10 324
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.39.13%9 238
