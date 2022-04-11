Log in
    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT PLC

(MGGT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/11 11:35:08 am EDT
768.00 GBX   -0.18%
Parker wins EU antitrust nod for $8.2 bln Meggitt buy

04/11/2022 | 11:40am EDT
BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering and aerospace group Parker-Hannifin on Monday won EU antitrust approval for its 6.3-billion-pound ($8.2 billion) planned acquisition of Britain's Meggitt after pledging to sell a factory in the United States.

The European Commission said the remedy addressed its competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story on April 1.

"The remedy package offered by Parker will preserve competition in these markets and ensure that aerospace and defence customers have access to sufficient choice of component suppliers and will continue benefitting from competitive prices," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Marine Strauss)


