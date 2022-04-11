Parker wins EU antitrust nod for $8.2 bln Meggitt buy

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering and
aerospace group Parker-Hannifin on Monday won EU
antitrust approval for its 6.3-billion-pound ($8.2 billion)
planned acquisition of Britain's Meggitt after pledging
to sell a factory in the United States.
The European Commission said the remedy addressed its
competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story on April 1.
"The remedy package offered by Parker will preserve
competition in these markets and ensure that aerospace and
defence customers have access to sufficient choice of component
suppliers and will continue benefitting from competitive
prices," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7683 pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Marine Strauss)