Meghmani Finechem : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Meghmani Finechem Limited
Registered Office : "Meghmanl House", B/h. Safal Profitalre, Corporate Road,
Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad - 380 015. Gujarat. INDIA. I T: +91 79 2970 9600 / 7176 1000
E: helpdesk@meghmanlflnechem.com I CIN: L24100GJ2007PLC051717
Your essentials. Our expertise.
22nd July, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
"Exchange Plaza",
Floor- 25, P J Tower,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Mumbai 400 001
SCRIP CODE: MFL
SCRIP CODE: 543332
Dear Sir,
Sub: Audio Recording of Earnings Conf. Call pertaining Ql FY23
We submit herewith the path of the audio recording of the Earnings Conference Call pe1iaining to Q l FY23 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. The Results were approved by the Board at its Meeting held on 21 st July, 2022.
Path is as under:
www.meghmanifinechem.com->InvestorRelations->Result->Transcript->FY2022-23
You are requested to take the same on your record and disseminate to the members.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Meghmani Finechem Limited
K. D. Mehta
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer-
Manufacturing Site : CH/1, CH/2, GIDC Industrial Estate, Dahej, Tal. Vagra, Dist. Bharuch - 392 130. Gujarat. INDIA. I T: +91 635 995 3661 / 62 / 63 I 64 / 65