Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Meghmani Finechem Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543332   INE071N01016

MEGHMANI FINECHEM LIMITED

(543332)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
1559.45 INR   -1.20%
02:24aMEGHMANI FINECHEM : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/21Meghmani Finechem's Consolidated Profit Soars in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/18Meghmani Finchem Commissions New Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meghmani Finechem : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meghmani Finechem Limited

Registered Office : "Meghmanl House", B/h. Safal Profitalre, Corporate Road,

Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad - 380 015. Gujarat. INDIA. I T: +91 79 2970 9600 / 7176 1000

E: helpdesk@meghmanlflnechem.com I CIN: L24100GJ2007PLC051717

Your essentials. Our expertise.

22nd July, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza",

Floor- 25, P J Tower,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

SCRIP CODE: MFL

SCRIP CODE: 543332

Dear Sir,

Sub: Audio Recording of Earnings Conf. Call pertaining Ql FY23

We submit herewith the path of the audio recording of the Earnings Conference Call pe1iaining to Q l FY23 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. The Results were approved by the Board at its Meeting held on 21 st July, 2022.

Path is as under:

www.meghmanifinechem.com->InvestorRelations->Result->Transcript->FY2022-23

You are requested to take the same on your record and disseminate to the members.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Meghmani Finechem Limited

K. D. Mehta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer-

Manufacturing Site : CH/1, CH/2, GIDC Industrial Estate, Dahej, Tal. Vagra, Dist. Bharuch - 392 130. Gujarat. INDIA. I T: +91 635 995 3661 / 62 / 63 I 64 / 65

.

--- - ----

�---�� ..--.-----------��-....�-i--:�

www.meghmanifinechem.com

Disclaimer

Meghmani Finechem Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGHMANI FINECHEM LIMITED
02:24aMEGHMANI FINECHEM : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/21Meghmani Finechem's Consolidated Profit Soars in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/18Meghmani Finchem Commissions New Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat, India
MT
07/18Meghmani Finechem Limited Announces the Commissioning of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride..
CI
06/01Meghmani Finechem Commissions India's First ECH Plant
MT
06/01Meghmani Finechem Limited Announces the Successful Commissioning of Epichlorohydrin Pla..
CI
05/30Meghmani Finechem Forays into Renewable Energy Business with Hybrid Power Project; Shar..
MT
05/28Meghmani Finechem Limited Enters into Agreements with Renew Green Energy Solutions Pvt ..
CI
04/25Meghmani Finechem Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/25Meghmani Finechem Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 509 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2022 2 528 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2022 9 680 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64 795 M 811 M 811 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart MEGHMANI FINECHEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meghmani Finechem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGHMANI FINECHEM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kaushal Ashishbhai Soparkar Co-Managing Director & Director
Maulik Jayantibhai Patel Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Sanjay Surendra Jain Chief Financial Officer
M. A. Hania Senior Vice President-Operations
Kamlesh Dinkerray Mehta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHMANI FINECHEM LIMITED106.52%811
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.52%78 399
AIR LIQUIDE-7.40%68 461
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.47%41 595
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.65%29 158
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-8.86%27 497