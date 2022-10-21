Advanced search
    543332   INE071N01016

MEGHMANI FINECHEM LIMITED

(543332)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
1490.20 INR   -5.52%
04:30aMeghmani Finechem : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/03Meghmani Finechem Acquires Industrial Land in Gujarat, India
MT
10/03Meghmani Finechem Limited Acquires Immovable Property
CI
Meghmani Finechem : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/21/2022 | 04:30am EDT
21st October, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza",

Floor- 25, P J Tower,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

SCRIP CODE: MFL

SCRIP CODE: 543332

Dear Sir,

Sub: Audio Recording of Earnings Conf. Call pertaining Q2 FY23

We submit herewith the link to the audio recording of the Earnings Conference Call pertaining to Q2 FY23 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. The Results were approved by the Board at its Meeting held on 20th October, 2022 and has been uploaded by the Company on both the Stock Exchanges.

Path is as under:

Link - https://www.meghmanifinechem.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/MFLQ2FY23-earnings-concall-1.mp3

You are requested to take the same on your record and disseminate to the members.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Meghmani Finechem Limited

K. D. Mehta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Meghmani Finechem Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
