Meghna Cement Mills Limited is a Bangladesh-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of all kinds of cement. The Company markets its product under the registered trademark, King Brand Cement. The Company's King Brand Cement products include Portland Composite Cement (PCC) and Portland Cement (PC). Its Bir Cement products include PCC and OPC. The Company is engaged in manufacturing products for both domestic and international markets. Its customer types include distributors, industrial units/bodies, dealers, real estate companies and developers, retailers, individual home builders, contractors, and other customers. The manufacturing plant (Unit 1 and 2) of the Company is situated at Mongla Port I/A, Mongla, Bagerhat. Its production capacity is approximately 1.2 million metric tons (MT)/annum.

Sector Construction Materials