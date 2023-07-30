Meghna Life Insurance Company Limited is a Bangladesh-based life insurance company. The Company offers an array of conventional life and other insurance products of Ekok Bima, Loko Bima and Islami Bima (Takaful). The Company's products also include Probashi Bima. The Company's Ekok Bima and Islami Bima offer various plans, such as Endowment Plan, 3 Payment Plan, Biennial Plan, Child Protection Plan, Insurance cum Pension, Education Plan, Premium Back Plan, Hajj Plan, Single Premium Plan and Denmohar Plan. Its Loko Bima offers Special Dependent's Protection Scheme (DPS), Chile Welfare Assurance and Single Premium Insurance. The Company also offers Group Insurance and Hospitalization Insurance.