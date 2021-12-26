Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Meghna Petroleum Limited
  News
  Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meghna Petroleum : CONSTRUCTION OF 8000 M. TON CAPACITY POL STORAGE VERTICAL STEEL TANK INCLUDING PIPE LINE, RCC OIL SEPARATOR AND OTHER RELATED WORKS AT MAIN INSTALLATION (NORTH), CHATTOGRAM.

12/26/2021 | 06:07am EST
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-TENDER NOTICE

e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

No

ID

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

CONSTRUCTION OF 8000 M. TON CAPACITY

1

641433

POL STORAGE VERTICAL STEEL TANK

25 January,

26 January,

OSTEM

INCLUDING PIPE LINE, RCC OIL SEPARATOR

(Pur:041)

2022; 17:00 Hrs.

2022; 15:00 Hrs.

AND OTHER RELATED WORKS AT MAIN

INSTALLATION (NORTH), CHATTOGRAM.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 11:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 105 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net income 2020 3 079 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net cash 2020 24 518 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,55x
Yield 2020 9,51%
Capitalization 20 983 M 245 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2019 -3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 100%
Chart MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meghna Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mir Saifullah-Al-Khaled Managing Director & Director
Kazi Manowar Dilder Chief Financial Officer
Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem Chairman
Md. Mahbubun Nur Deputy General Manager-Engineering
Abdul Motleb Sheikh Deputy General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED-2.07%245
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.03%258 332
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.84%224 402
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.52%200 864
BP PLC32.59%88 741
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.34%75 249