Meghna Petroleum : CONSTRUCTION OF 8000 M. TON CAPACITY POL STORAGE VERTICAL STEEL TANK INCLUDING PIPE LINE, RCC OIL SEPARATOR AND OTHER RELATED WORKS AT MAIN INSTALLATION (NORTH), CHATTOGRAM.

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-TENDER NOTICE
e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works, details are given below:
|
Sl/
|
Tender
|
Procurement Title
|
Tender Last Selling
|
Closing & Opening
|
Procurement
|
No
|
ID
|
(Date & Time)
|
(Date & Time)
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
CONSTRUCTION OF 8000 M. TON CAPACITY
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
641433
|
POL STORAGE VERTICAL STEEL TANK
|
25 January,
|
26 January,
|
OSTEM
|
|
INCLUDING PIPE LINE, RCC OIL SEPARATOR
|
|
(Pur:041)
|
2022; 17:00 Hrs.
|
2022; 15:00 Hrs.
|
|
|
AND OTHER RELATED WORKS AT MAIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INSTALLATION (NORTH), CHATTOGRAM.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.
