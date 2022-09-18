Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Meghna Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
201.30 BDT   -0.05%
09/06MEGHNA PETROLEUM : Corrigendum of Tender Notice 02
PU
08/21MEGHNA PETROLEUM : Corrigendum of Tender Notice
PU
07/27MEGHNA PETROLEUM : Construction of 19 storied meghna bhaban with 03 basement floors at agrabad c-a, chattogram (2nd phase).
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meghna Petroleum : Construction of 6000 KL Capacity POL Storage Vertical Steel Tank (T-06) at Fatullah Depot, Narayanganj, Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F Department and Head Office, Chattogram and Printing Stationery (SA-02) for Office Use.

09/18/2022 | 03:20am EDT
MEGHNNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiarry of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

e-TENDER NOTICE

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works/Goods, detailss are given below:

Sl.

Tender

Procuremeent Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

No.

ID

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

729305

Construction of

6000 KL Capacity POL

19

October, 2022

20

Octobeer, 2022

1.

Storage Vertical

Steeel Tank (T-06) at

OSTETM

(Pur:014)

15:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

Fatullah Depot, Narayanganj.

2.

727772

Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F

02

October, 2022

03

Octobeer, 2022

OTM

(Pur:008)

Department and Head Office, Chattogram.

15:00 Hrs.

14:00 Hrs.

3.

730749

Procurement of Printin g Stationery (SA-02)

02

October, 2022

03

Octobeer, 2022

OTM

(Pur:017)

for Office Use.

15:00 Hrs.

14:30 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tennders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 07:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
