Meghna Petroleum : Construction of 6000 KL Capacity POL Storage Vertical Steel Tank (T-06) at Fatullah Depot, Narayanganj, Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F Department and Head Office, Chattogram and Printing Stationery (SA-02) for Office Use.

MEGHNNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiarry of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

e-TENDER NOTICE

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works/Goods, detailss are given below:

Sl. Tender Procuremeent Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement No. ID (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 729305 Construction of 6000 KL Capacity POL 19 October, 2022 20 Octobeer, 2022 1. Storage Vertical Steeel Tank (T-06) at OSTETM (Pur:014) 15:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs. Fatullah Depot, Narayanganj. 2. 727772 Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F 02 October, 2022 03 Octobeer, 2022 OTM (Pur:008) Department and Head Office, Chattogram. 15:00 Hrs. 14:00 Hrs. 3. 730749 Procurement of Printin g Stationery (SA-02) 02 October, 2022 03 Octobeer, 2022 OTM (Pur:017) for Office Use. 15:00 Hrs. 14:30 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tennders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.