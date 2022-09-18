Meghna Petroleum : Construction of 6000 KL Capacity POL Storage Vertical Steel Tank (T-06) at Fatullah Depot, Narayanganj, Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F Department and Head Office, Chattogram and Printing Stationery (SA-02) for Office Use.

MEGHNNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiarry of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.
e-TENDER NOTICE
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works/Goods, detailss are given below:
|
Sl.
|
Tender
|
Procuremeent Title
|
Tender Last Selling
|
Closing & Opening
|
Procurement
|
No.
|
ID
|
(Date & Time)
|
(Date & Time)
|
Method
|
|
|
|
729305
|
Construction of
|
6000 KL Capacity POL
|
19
|
October, 2022
|
20
|
Octobeer, 2022
|
|
1.
|
Storage Vertical
|
Steeel Tank (T-06) at
|
OSTETM
|
(Pur:014)
|
|
15:00 Hrs.
|
|
15:00 Hrs.
|
|
Fatullah Depot, Narayanganj.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
727772
|
Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F
|
02
|
October, 2022
|
03
|
Octobeer, 2022
|
OTM
|
(Pur:008)
|
Department and Head Office, Chattogram.
|
|
15:00 Hrs.
|
|
14:00 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
730749
|
Procurement of Printin g Stationery (SA-02)
|
02
|
October, 2022
|
03
|
Octobeer, 2022
|
OTM
|
|
(Pur:017)
|
for Office Use.
|
|
|
15:00 Hrs.
|
|
14:30 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tennders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 07:19:02 UTC.