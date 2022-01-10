Meghna Petroleum : Construction of Boundary Wall, Security Room, Delivery Meter Room & Renovation of Office Building , Pump House, LPG Room, Boundary Wall, Painting of Tank, Pipe Line and other Related Works at Jhalkathi Depot, Jhalkathi

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-TENDER NOTICE
e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods/works, details are given below:
|
|
|
|
Tender Last
|
Tender Closing &
|
Procurement
|
S/N
|
Tender ID
|
Procurement Title
|
Selling
|
Opening
|
Method
|
|
|
|
(Date & Time)
|
(Date & Time)
|
|
1.
|
646147
|
Procurement of New Drum
|
25 January, 2022
|
26 January, 2022
|
OTM
|
(PUR:051)
|
17:00 Hrs.
|
15:00 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction of Boundary Wall, Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room, Delivery Meter Room & Renovation
|
|
|
|
2.
|
646148
|
of Office Building , Pump House, LPG
|
25 January, 2022
|
26 January, 2022
|
OSTETM
|
(PUR:037)
|
Room, Boundary Wall, Painting of Tank,
|
17:00 Hrs.
|
15:30 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
Pipe Line and other Related Works at
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jhalkathi Depot, Jhalkathi
|
|
|
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.
Disclaimer
