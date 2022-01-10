Meghna Petroleum : Construction of Boundary Wall, Security Room, Delivery Meter Room & Renovation of Office Building , Pump House, LPG Room, Boundary Wall, Painting of Tank, Pipe Line and other Related Works at Jhalkathi Depot, Jhalkathi

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-TENDER NOTICE

e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods/works, details are given below:

Tender Last Tender Closing & Procurement S/N Tender ID Procurement Title Selling Opening Method (Date & Time) (Date & Time) 1. 646147 Procurement of New Drum 25 January, 2022 26 January, 2022 OTM (PUR:051) 17:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs. Construction of Boundary Wall, Security Room, Delivery Meter Room & Renovation 2. 646148 of Office Building , Pump House, LPG 25 January, 2022 26 January, 2022 OSTETM (PUR:037) Room, Boundary Wall, Painting of Tank, 17:00 Hrs. 15:30 Hrs. Pipe Line and other Related Works at Jhalkathi Depot, Jhalkathi

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.