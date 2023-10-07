MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods/works, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender ID

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

N0.

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

Construction of CC Surface under Pipe Line

1.

880882

(Beside T-455), Renovation of Vehicle

22nd October, 2023

23rd October, 2023

OTM

(Pur:024)

Washing Point & Drain (Beside T-457, Back

16:00 Hrs.

15:15 Hrs.

Side Lube Ware House) and Other Related

Works at MI, Chattogram

2.

880883

Procurement of New Drum

22nd October, 2023

23rd October, 2023

OTM

(Pur:026)

16:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2023 06:31:17 UTC.