MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods/works, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender ID Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement N0. (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method Construction of CC Surface under Pipe Line 1. 880882 (Beside T-455), Renovation of Vehicle 22nd October, 2023 23rd October, 2023 OTM (Pur:024) Washing Point & Drain (Beside T-457, Back 16:00 Hrs. 15:15 Hrs. Side Lube Ware House) and Other Related Works at MI, Chattogram 2. 880883 Procurement of New Drum 22nd October, 2023 23rd October, 2023 OTM (Pur:026) 16:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.