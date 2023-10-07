MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-Tender Notice
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods/works, details are given below:
Sl/
Tender ID
Procurement Title
Tender Last Selling
Closing & Opening
Procurement
N0.
(Date & Time)
(Date & Time)
Method
Construction of CC Surface under Pipe Line
1.
880882
(Beside T-455), Renovation of Vehicle
22nd October, 2023
23rd October, 2023
OTM
(Pur:024)
Washing Point & Drain (Beside T-457, Back
16:00 Hrs.
15:15 Hrs.
Side Lube Ware House) and Other Related
Works at MI, Chattogram
2.
880883
Procurement of New Drum
22nd October, 2023
23rd October, 2023
OTM
(Pur:026)
16:00 Hrs.
15:00 Hrs.
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2023 06:31:17 UTC.