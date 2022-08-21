Meghna Petroleum : Corrigendum of Tender Notice

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A SUBSIDIARY OF BANGLADESH PETROLEUM CORPORATION)
58-59, AGRABAD COMMERCIAL AREA, CHATTOGRAM
ON BEHALF OF
BANGLADESH PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Corrigendum of Tender Notice
This is for kind information to all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances the Tender Project/ Program Name "Design, Procurement, Construction, Testing and Commissioning o f 8-InchDia
Pipeline to Supply Gas Oil (High Speed Diesel) From Tap-Off Point (Sonapukur,Chirirbandar) of India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) Project to Saidpur Power Plant (Saidpur,Nilphamari) on Turnkey Basis", Tender Package No.: BPC/IBFPL/TNK/MPL/20/02 (W-3),Tender Invitation Ref. No.: 28.03.0000.055.04.002.17/IBFPL/PL/MPL/22, Tender Invitation Ref. Date: 07/07/2022 has been made the following amendments:
|
Sl. No.
|
Amendment Subject
|
Present
|
Amended as
|
Tender Notice
|
Tender Last Selling
|
22 August, 2022
|
06 September, 2022
|
Serial No.12
|
Date & Time
|
Time: 13:00 Hrs
|
Time: 13:00 Hrs
|
Tender Notice
|
Tender Closing
|
23 August, 2022
|
07 September, 2022
|
Serial No.13
|
Date & Time
|
Time: 14:00 Hrs
|
Time: 14:00 Hrs
|
Tender Notice
|
Tender Opening
|
23 August, 2022
|
07 September, 2022
|
Serial No.14
|
Date & Time
|
Time: 15:30 Hrs
|
Time: 15:30 Hrs
This Corrigendum Notice will be an integral part of the Tender Document. All other Terms and Conditions of the Tender will remain unchanged.
(Md. Tipu Sultan)
GM (HR) & Project Director, IBFPL Project
Meghna Petroleum Limited
Phone: 02333311971, Cell: 01777774693
E-mail: tsultanmpl@gmail.com
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 11:45:08 UTC.