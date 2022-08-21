Meghna Petroleum : Corrigendum of Tender Notice

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A SUBSIDIARY OF BANGLADESH PETROLEUM CORPORATION)

58-59, AGRABAD COMMERCIAL AREA, CHATTOGRAM

ON BEHALF OF

BANGLADESH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Corrigendum of Tender Notice

This is for kind information to all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances the Tender Project/ Program Name "Design, Procurement, Construction, Testing and Commissioning o f 8-InchDia

Pipeline to Supply Gas Oil (High Speed Diesel) From Tap-Off Point (Sonapukur,Chirirbandar) of India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) Project to Saidpur Power Plant (Saidpur,Nilphamari) on Turnkey Basis", Tender Package No.: BPC/IBFPL/TNK/MPL/20/02 (W-3),Tender Invitation Ref. No.: 28.03.0000.055.04.002.17/IBFPL/PL/MPL/22, Tender Invitation Ref. Date: 07/07/2022 has been made the following amendments:

Sl. No. Amendment Subject Present Amended as Tender Notice Tender Last Selling 22 August, 2022 06 September, 2022 Serial No.12 Date & Time Time: 13:00 Hrs Time: 13:00 Hrs Tender Notice Tender Closing 23 August, 2022 07 September, 2022 Serial No.13 Date & Time Time: 14:00 Hrs Time: 14:00 Hrs Tender Notice Tender Opening 23 August, 2022 07 September, 2022 Serial No.14 Date & Time Time: 15:30 Hrs Time: 15:30 Hrs

This Corrigendum Notice will be an integral part of the Tender Document. All other Terms and Conditions of the Tender will remain unchanged.

(Md. Tipu Sultan)

GM (HR) & Project Director, IBFPL Project

Meghna Petroleum Limited

Phone: 02333311971, Cell: 01777774693

E-mail: tsultanmpl@gmail.com