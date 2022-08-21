Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Meghna Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
200.70 BDT   +0.30%
07/27MEGHNA PETROLEUM : Construction of 19 storied meghna bhaban with 03 basement floors at agrabad c-a, chattogram (2nd phase).
PU
07/14MEGHNA PETROLEUM : Design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of 8-inch dia pipeline to supply gas oil (high speed diesel) from tap-off point (sonapukur,chirirbandar) of india-bangladesh friendship pipeline (ibfpl) project to saidpur power plant (saidpur ,nilphamari) on turnkey basis.
PU
06/30MEGHNA PETROLEUM : Procurement of Stationery Items (Paper, Thread Ball) for MI, Chattogram and Up Country Depots
PU
Meghna Petroleum : Corrigendum of Tender Notice

08/21/2022 | 07:46am EDT
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A SUBSIDIARY OF BANGLADESH PETROLEUM CORPORATION)

58-59, AGRABAD COMMERCIAL AREA, CHATTOGRAM

ON BEHALF OF

BANGLADESH PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Corrigendum of Tender Notice

This is for kind information to all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances the Tender Project/ Program Name "Design, Procurement, Construction, Testing and Commissioning o f 8-InchDia

Pipeline to Supply Gas Oil (High Speed Diesel) From Tap-Off Point (Sonapukur,Chirirbandar) of India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) Project to Saidpur Power Plant (Saidpur,Nilphamari) on Turnkey Basis", Tender Package No.: BPC/IBFPL/TNK/MPL/20/02 (W-3),Tender Invitation Ref. No.: 28.03.0000.055.04.002.17/IBFPL/PL/MPL/22, Tender Invitation Ref. Date: 07/07/2022 has been made the following amendments:

Sl. No.

Amendment Subject

Present

Amended as

Tender Notice

Tender Last Selling

22 August, 2022

06 September, 2022

Serial No.12

Date & Time

Time: 13:00 Hrs

Time: 13:00 Hrs

Tender Notice

Tender Closing

23 August, 2022

07 September, 2022

Serial No.13

Date & Time

Time: 14:00 Hrs

Time: 14:00 Hrs

Tender Notice

Tender Opening

23 August, 2022

07 September, 2022

Serial No.14

Date & Time

Time: 15:30 Hrs

Time: 15:30 Hrs

This Corrigendum Notice will be an integral part of the Tender Document. All other Terms and Conditions of the Tender will remain unchanged.

(Md. Tipu Sultan)

GM (HR) & Project Director, IBFPL Project

Meghna Petroleum Limited

Phone: 02333311971, Cell: 01777774693

E-mail: tsultanmpl@gmail.com

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 11:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 332 M - -
Net income 2021 2 821 M - -
Net cash 2021 30 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 21 719 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,79x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 41,3%
