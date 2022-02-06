Meghna Petroleum : Printing stationery for Meghna Model Service Center Use.

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-TENDER NOTICE

e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Tender Last Tender Closing & Procurement S/N Tender ID Procurement Title Selling Opening Method (Date & Time) (Date & Time) 1. 656220 Printing stationery for Meghna Model 17 February, 2022 20 February, 2022 OTM (PUR:055) Service Center Use. 17:00 Hrs. 12:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.