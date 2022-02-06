Meghna Petroleum : Printing stationery for Meghna Model Service Center Use.

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-TENDER NOTICE
e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:
|
|
|
|
|
Tender Last
|
Tender Closing &
|
Procurement
|
S/N
|
Tender ID
|
Procurement Title
|
|
Selling
|
Opening
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
(Date & Time)
|
(Date & Time)
|
|
1.
|
656220
|
Printing stationery for Meghna
|
Model
|
17 February, 2022
|
20 February, 2022
|
OTM
|
(PUR:055)
|
Service Center Use.
|
|
17:00 Hrs.
|
12:00 Hrs.
|
|
|
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 07:07:03 UTC.