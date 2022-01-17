Meghna Petroleum : Procurement of 1.5 & 4 and 2.5 & 6 Diameter Petroleum Product Handling Suction & Delivery Rubber Hose

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

E-TENDER NOTICE

e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Tender Last Selling Tender Closing Procurement S/N e-Tender ID Procurement Title & Opening (Date & Time) Method (Date & Time) 648377 Procurement of 1.5" and 2.5" Diameter 01 February, 2022 02 February, 2022 One Stage 1. Petroleum Product Handling Suction & Two ( PUR: 042) 17:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs. Delivery Rubber Hose Envelopes 648378 Procurement of 4" and 6" Diameter 01 February, 2022 02 February, 2022 Tendering 2. Petroleum Product Handling Suction & Method (PUR: 043) 17:00 Hrs. 15:30 Hrs. Delivery Rubber Hose (OSTETM)

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.