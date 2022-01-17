Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Meghna Petroleum Limited
  News
  Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
  Report
Meghna Petroleum : Procurement of 2” & 3 Dia Petroleum Product Flow Meter

01/17/2022 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

RE-E-TENDER NOTICE

Re-e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Re-e-Tender

Tender Last

Tender Closing

Procurement

S/N

Procurement Title

Selling

& Opening

ID

Method

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

1.

647704

Procurement

of

2"

Dia

26 January, 2022;

27 January, 2022;

One Stage

( PUR: 012)

Petroleum Product Flow Meter

17:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

Two Envelopes

2.

647717

Procurement

of

3"

Dia

26 January, 2022;

27 January, 2022;

Tendering Method

(PUR: 013)

Petroleum Product Flow Meter

17:00 Hrs.

15:30 Hrs.

(OSTETM)

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
