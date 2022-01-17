Meghna Petroleum : Procurement of 2” & 3 Dia Petroleum Product Flow Meter

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
RE-E-TENDER NOTICE
Re-e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:
|
|
Re-e-Tender
|
|
|
|
|
Tender Last
|
Tender Closing
|
Procurement
|
S/N
|
Procurement Title
|
|
Selling
|
& Opening
|
ID
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Date & Time)
|
(Date & Time)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
647704
|
Procurement
|
of
|
2"
|
Dia
|
26 January, 2022;
|
27 January, 2022;
|
One Stage
|
( PUR: 012)
|
Petroleum Product Flow Meter
|
17:00 Hrs.
|
15:00 Hrs.
|
Two Envelopes
|
|
2.
|
647717
|
Procurement
|
of
|
3"
|
Dia
|
26 January, 2022;
|
27 January, 2022;
|
Tendering Method
|
(PUR: 013)
|
Petroleum Product Flow Meter
|
17:00 Hrs.
|
15:30 Hrs.
|
(OSTETM)
|
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:04:06 UTC.