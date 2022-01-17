Meghna Petroleum : Procurement of 2” & 3 Dia Petroleum Product Flow Meter

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

RE-E-TENDER NOTICE

Re-e-Tender is invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Re-e-Tender Tender Last Tender Closing Procurement S/N Procurement Title Selling & Opening ID Method (Date & Time) (Date & Time) 1. 647704 Procurement of 2" Dia 26 January, 2022; 27 January, 2022; One Stage ( PUR: 012) Petroleum Product Flow Meter 17:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs. Two Envelopes 2. 647717 Procurement of 3" Dia 26 January, 2022; 27 January, 2022; Tendering Method (PUR: 013) Petroleum Product Flow Meter 17:00 Hrs. 15:30 Hrs. (OSTETM)

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal.