MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-Tender Notice
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:
Sl/
Tender ID
Procurement Title
N0.
Tender Last Selling
Closing & Opening
(Date & Time)
(Date & Time)
Procurement
Method
-
996319
(Pur:153)
- 999794
(Pur:170)
Procurement of Printing Stationery (SA - 02) for Office Use
Procurement of Steel Wire Rope for MI, Ctg and Up Country Depots
10th July, 2024
11th July, 2024
17:00 Hrs.
15:00 Hrs.
10th July, 2024
11th July, 2024
17:00 Hrs.
15:00 Hrs.
OTM
OTM
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 03:43:02 UTC.