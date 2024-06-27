MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender ID

Procurement Title

N0.

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Procurement

Method

  1. 996319
    (Pur:153)
  2. 999794
    (Pur:170)

Procurement of Printing Stationery (SA - 02) for Office Use

Procurement of Steel Wire Rope for MI, Ctg and Up Country Depots

10th July, 2024

11th July, 2024

17:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

10th July, 2024

11th July, 2024

17:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

OTM

OTM

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

