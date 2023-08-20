MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender ID

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

N0.

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

1.

862558

Procurement of Reid Vapor Pressure Apparatus

10th Sept, 2023

11th Sept, 2023

OTM

(Pur:012)

for Main Installation, Chattogram

16:00 Hrs.

15:30 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

