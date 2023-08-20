MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-Tender Notice
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:
Sl/
Tender ID
Procurement Title
Tender Last Selling
Closing & Opening
Procurement
N0.
(Date & Time)
(Date & Time)
Method
1.
862558
Procurement of Reid Vapor Pressure Apparatus
10th Sept, 2023
11th Sept, 2023
OTM
(Pur:012)
for Main Installation, Chattogram
16:00 Hrs.
15:30 Hrs.
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 20 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2023 17:22:07 UTC.