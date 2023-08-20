MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender ID Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement N0. (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 1. 862558 Procurement of Reid Vapor Pressure Apparatus 10th Sept, 2023 11th Sept, 2023 OTM (Pur:012) for Main Installation, Chattogram 16:00 Hrs. 15:30 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.