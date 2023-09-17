MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender ID

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

N0.

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

1.

874128

Procurement of Store Items for MI, Chattogram

Ist October, 2023

2nd October, 2023

OTM

(Pur:019)

and up Country Depots.

16:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 17 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2023 08:59:06 UTC.