MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender ID Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement N0. (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 1. 874128 Procurement of Store Items for MI, Chattogram Ist October, 2023 2nd October, 2023 OTM (Pur:019) and up Country Depots. 16:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.