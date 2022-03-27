Meghna Petroleum : RENEWAL OF TANK CALIBRATION CHART FOR MONHLA OIL INSTALLATION (MOI), DAULATPUT, BARISHAL, GODENAIL, FATULLAH, MOGLABAZAE AND BAGHABARI DEPOT OF MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

The minimum number of years of general experience of the Tenderer in Contracting Industries in public sector as Prime Contractor shall be three (3) years for both lots.

The minimum specific experience as a prime contractor in providing non-Consultant Service of minimum taka 3.2 Lakh for lot-01 and Tk. 2.5 Lakh for lot-02 under maximum 02 contracts of similar nature (storage tank calibration), complexity and methods/technology completed over a period of five (05) years. Years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.

The required average annual construction turnover of the tenderer shall be at least of the amount of Tk. 3.2 Lakh for lot-01 & Tk. 2.50 Lakh for lot-02 over the last three years. Years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper. The period of averaging may be the best three (3) years of the last five (5) years.

The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk. 3.00 Lakh for lot- 01 & Tk. 2.00 Lakh for lot- 02.