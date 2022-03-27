Meghna Petroleum : RENEWAL OF TANK CALIBRATION CHART FOR MONHLA OIL INSTALLATION (MOI), DAULATPUT, BARISHAL, GODENAIL, FATULLAH, MOGLABAZAE AND BAGHABARI DEPOT OF MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

The minimum number of years of general experience of the Tenderer in Contracting Industries in public sector as Prime Contractor shall be three (3) years for both lots.
The minimum specific experience as a prime contractor in providing non-Consultant Service of minimum taka 3.2 Lakh for lot-01 and Tk. 2.5 Lakh for lot-02 under maximum 02 contracts of similar nature (storage tank calibration), complexity and methods/technology completed over a period of five (05) years. Years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.
The required average annual construction turnover of the tenderer shall be at least of the amount of Tk. 3.2 Lakh for lot-01 & Tk. 2.50 Lakh for lot-02 over the last three years. Years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper. The period of averaging may be the best three (3) years of the last five (5) years.
The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk. 3.00 Lakh for lot- 01 & Tk. 2.00 Lakh for lot- 02.
9.
Special Instruction
Technical Offer must contains the under noted documents:
Tender Submission Letter (Form PSN-1).
Tenderer Information (Form PSN-2).
Work order with completion Certificate for both General & Specific Experience.. Attested copy of up-to-date Enlistment Certificate of BSTI.
Up-to-date Bank Solvency Certificate from any schedule bank of Bangladesh having dated not earlier than the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.
Attested copy of Income Tax/TIN Certificate, up-to-date Trade License & VAT Registration Certificate.
Original tender schedule duly seal & signedby the person duly authorized to sign on behalf of the tenderer. Original copy of money receipt against purchase of tender documents.
Earnest money as mentioned above & any other information/ documents as specified in the Tender Schedule.
After opening/ scrutiny of the technical offers the successful bidders will be advised the date/ time of opening of the commercial/ financial offers to enable their attendance as per schedule.
10.
Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reasons whatsoever.
Note:If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 06:50:08 UTC.