    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
Meghna Petroleum : RENEWAL OF TANK CALIBRATION CHART FOR MONHLA OIL INSTALLATION (MOI), DAULATPUT, BARISHAL, GODENAIL, FATULLAH, MOGLABAZAE AND BAGHABARI DEPOT OF MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

03/27/2022 | 02:51am EDT
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram

TENDER SUMMARY

1.

Name of the Procuring Entity

GM (Operations)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

2.

Invitation of Tender for

Tender No.

Description

Cost of Tender

Documents

Earnest Money

Lot - 01

Pur- 063

Dt. 28-02-2022

RENEWAL OF TANK CALIBRATION CHART FOR MONHLA OIL INSTALLATION (MOI), DAULATPUT DEPOT AND BARISHAL DEPOT OF MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED.

Tk. 1,000/-(Non-refundable)

Tk. 17,000/-

Lot - 02

Pur- 064

Dt. 28-02-2022

RENEWAL OF TANK CALIBRATION CHART FOR GODENAIL, FATULLAH, MOGLABAZAE AND BAGHABARI DEPOT OF MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED.

Tk. 1,000/-(Non-refundable)

Tk. 12,000/-

3.

Procurement Method

Open Tendering Method (OTM).

4.

Last Selling Date of Tender Document

March 30, 2022

15.30 Hrs.

5.

Tender Closing Time and Date

March 31, 2022

15.00 Hrs.

6.

Tender Opening Time & Date

March 31, 2022

15.15 Hrs.

7.

Name & Address of the Offices for :

Selling of Tender Documents

  • 1. Purchase Section, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

  • 2. Meghna Petroleum Limited, Meghna Bhaban, 131 Motijheel C/A. Dhaka.

Receiving of Tender Documents

GM (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

Opening of Tender Documents

GM (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited, 58-59 Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

8.

Qualification of Tenderer

The minimum number of years of general experience of the Tenderer in Contracting Industries in public sector as Prime Contractor shall be three (3) years for both lots.

The minimum specific experience as a prime contractor in providing non-Consultant Service of minimum taka 3.2 Lakh for lot-01 and Tk. 2.5 Lakh for lot-02 under maximum 02 contracts of similar nature (storage tank calibration), complexity and methods/technology completed over a period of five (05) years. Years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.

The required average annual construction turnover of the tenderer shall be at least of the amount of Tk. 3.2 Lakh for lot-01 & Tk. 2.50 Lakh for lot-02 over the last three years. Years counting backward from the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper. The period of averaging may be the best three (3) years of the last five (5) years.

The minimum amount of liquid assets or working capital or credit facilities of the Tenderer shall be Tk. 3.00 Lakh for lot- 01 & Tk. 2.00 Lakh for lot- 02.

9.

Special Instruction

Technical Offer must contains the under noted documents:

Tender Submission Letter (Form PSN-1).

Tenderer Information (Form PSN-2).

Work order with completion Certificate for both General & Specific Experience.. Attested copy of up-to-date Enlistment Certificate of BSTI.

Up-to-date Bank Solvency Certificate from any schedule bank of Bangladesh having dated not earlier than the date of publication of IFT in the newspaper.

Attested copy of Income Tax/TIN Certificate, up-to-date Trade License & VAT Registration Certificate.

Original tender schedule duly seal & signed by the person duly authorized to sign on behalf of the tenderer. Original copy of money receipt against purchase of tender documents.

Earnest money as mentioned above & any other information/ documents as specified in the Tender Schedule.

After opening/ scrutiny of the technical offers the successful bidders will be advised the date/ time of opening of the commercial/ financial offers to enable their attendance as per schedule.

10.

Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or part of any tender without showing any reasons whatsoever.

Note: If the Tender can not be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 105 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net income 2020 3 079 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net cash 2020 24 518 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,55x
Yield 2020 9,51%
Capitalization 20 875 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2019 -3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abu Saleh Iqbal Managing Director & Director
Kazi Manowar Dilder Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Mahbub Hossain Chairman
Md. Mahbubun Nur Deputy General Manager-Engineering
Parveen Akhter Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED-1.98%244
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.24%360 702
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.28%329 740
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.62%230 244
BP PLC18.52%100 016
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.20%74 543