Meghna Petroleum : Request For Expression of Interest( EOI)

1
Ministry/Division
Ministry of
Power, Energy and Mineral Resources/Energy and Mineral Resources Division
2
Agency
Meghna Petrroleum Limited (A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
3
Procuring Entity Name & District
General Mannager (Operations), Chattogram
4
Title of the Service
Design, deveelop, installation, testing and commissioning of VAT (Value Addded Tax) Management Software
for Meghna Petroleum Limited
5
Expression of interest for selection of
Consulting Firm (National) Lump Sum Based
6
EOI Ref. No. & Date
Pur-081, Date: 01.02.2023
KEY INFORMATION
7
Procurement Method
Quality and Cosst Based Selection (QCBS)
FUNDING INFORMATION
8
Budget and Source of Funds
Own Fund of Meghna Petroleum Limited
PARTICULAR INFORMATION
9
EOI Publication Date
06.02.2023
10
EOI Closing Date, Time & Place
15.00 Hrs of 26.02.2023, Place: General Manager (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Ltd., 58-59, Agrabad C/A,
INFORMATION FOR APPLICANT
11
Brief
Meghna Petroleum Limited (MPL), A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) undder the administrative control of
Description
Energy and Mineral Resources Divisioon. Meghna Petroleum Limited is engaged in marketing of Petrroleum Oil & Lubricating (POL)
of
Products.
Meghna
Petroleum Limiteed intends to appoint a Consulting Firm for design, devvelop, installation, testing and
Assignment
commissioning of VAT
(Value Addded Tax) management software
for Meghna Petroleum Limited to
its Head
Office, Main
Installation, Chattogram, Mongla Oil Installation and Country wide 16 nos. Depots.The major asssignment is to implement VAT
management software including all baasic VAT compliances, Reports and Forms complying VAT & Supplementary Duty Act 2012
and subsequent updates thereon. To a chieve this, the VAT Management Software shall include Maaster data setup module, User &
Security module, VAT Reporting moddule, Purchase & Inventory module, Customizes Sales & Dispaatch module and MIS Reporting
module.
12
Experience,
The Applicant(s) shall meet the following eligibility criteria and
shall furnish documentar y evidences in support of
the
Resources
eligibility criteria:
and Delivery
a) The Consulting firm(s) must be a N BR enlisted software firm.
Capacity
b) The Consulting firm(s) must be the member of BASIS for minimum 5 (five) years.
Required
c) The minimum number of years of geeneral experience in software development shall be 5(five) years; years counting backward from
the date of publication of EOI in newsppaper.
d) The Consulting firm(s) shall have exxperiences in completion of VAT Software in any organization in Bangladesh during the last 10
years; years counting backward from t he date of publication of EOI in the newspaper.
|
e) Brochures, description of related asssignments and experience in similar nature of services shall be submitted.
f) All certificates of experience from the clients shall be in client's letter head pad having address, telephone and e-mail of the clients
and shall include name of the project, location, description of work, duration of the service and contracct amount.
g) The firm(s) shall have up-dated Tra de license, VAT Registration, Income Tax certificate and legal capacity to perform the services.
h) The firm(s) shall have requisite nummber of appropriate and experienced key professionals as menttioned in the TOR. A list of key
professionals shall be submitted.
i) The firm(s) shall submit a Bank Solvvency Certificate.
j) Others are as per TOR.
13
Other
a) Short listing will be made in accorddance with the " Rule 115 of PPR 2008".
Details
b) Detailed Scope of Services will be available in the TOR which can be collected from i) Purch ase Section, Meghna Petroleum
Limited; 58-59, Agrabad C/A, Ctg. & ii) Liaison Office, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 131-133 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka and
|
be downloaded from the website of MPL (www.mpl.gov.bd) after the date of publishing of EOI in the newspaper.
c) The EOI shall be submitted in 2 seets (One original & one copy) on or before the specified date, time and place. The applications
will be opened on date: 26.02.2023, Time: 15.15 Hrs.
d) The EOI shall be submitted in sealed envelope and clearly marked with name of the assignment to the office of the inviting official.
e) Interested applicant(s) may obtain further information from the undersigned during the office hours .
14
Association with foreign firm is
Encouraged
EOI
DETAILED INFORMATION:
Ref.
Phasing Services
Location
Indicative Start Date
Indicative Completion Date
No.
S1
Design, develop, installation, testing and commissioning of
Head Office,
Within 7 (seven) days from the
Within
120 (one
hundred
VAT (Value Added Tax) Management Software for
58-59, Agrabad
effective date of Contract.
twenty)
Days
from
the
Meghna Petroleum Limited.
C/A, Chattogram
effective date of Contract.
PROCURING ENTITY DETAILS
15
Name, Designation,
Address
and
Contract
Md. Mafizur Rahman, General Manager (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited,
details of Official Inviting EOI
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Phone No: 02333311484, e-mail: mafizmpl@gmail.com
16
The Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or all EOI(s) without showing any reason therreof.
Note: If the EOI cannot be received/opened on the daate of schedule due to any unavoidable circumstances, the saame will be received/opened on the next working day at the same time and same place.
Md. Mafizur Rahman