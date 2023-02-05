Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Meghna Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
198.60 BDT    0.00%
02/05Meghna Petroleum : Request For Expression of Interest( EOI)
PU
01/29Meghna Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/29Meghna Petroleum Limited Appoints Md. Abu Saleh Iqbal as the Managing Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meghna Petroleum : Request For Expression of Interest( EOI)

02/05/2023 | 11:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEGHNNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiaary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)

1

Ministry/Division

Ministry of

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources/Energy and Mineral Resources Division

2

Agency

Meghna Petrroleum Limited (A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

3

Procuring Entity Name & District

General Mannager (Operations), Chattogram

4

Title of the Service

Design, deveelop, installation, testing and commissioning of VAT (Value Addded Tax) Management Software

for Meghna Petroleum Limited

5

Expression of interest for selection of

Consulting Firm (National) Lump Sum Based

6

EOI Ref. No. & Date

Pur-081, Date: 01.02.2023

KEY INFORMATION

7

Procurement Method

Quality and Cosst Based Selection (QCBS)

FUNDING INFORMATION

8

Budget and Source of Funds

Own Fund of Meghna Petroleum Limited

PARTICULAR INFORMATION

9

EOI Publication Date

06.02.2023

10

EOI Closing Date, Time & Place

15.00 Hrs of 26.02.2023, Place: General Manager (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Ltd., 58-59, Agrabad C/A,

INFORMATION FOR APPLICANT

11

Brief

Meghna Petroleum Limited (MPL), A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) undder the administrative control of

Description

Energy and Mineral Resources Divisioon. Meghna Petroleum Limited is engaged in marketing of Petrroleum Oil & Lubricating (POL)

of

Products.

Meghna

Petroleum Limiteed intends to appoint a Consulting Firm for design, devvelop, installation, testing and

Assignment

commissioning of VAT

(Value Addded Tax) management software

for Meghna Petroleum Limited to

its Head

Office, Main

Installation, Chattogram, Mongla Oil Installation and Country wide 16 nos. Depots.The major asssignment is to implement VAT

management software including all baasic VAT compliances, Reports and Forms complying VAT & Supplementary Duty Act 2012

and subsequent updates thereon. To a chieve this, the VAT Management Software shall include Maaster data setup module, User &

Security module, VAT Reporting moddule, Purchase & Inventory module, Customizes Sales & Dispaatch module and MIS Reporting

module.

12

Experience,

The Applicant(s) shall meet the following eligibility criteria and

shall furnish documentar y evidences in support of

the

Resources

eligibility criteria:

and Delivery

a) The Consulting firm(s) must be a N BR enlisted software firm.

Capacity

b) The Consulting firm(s) must be the member of BASIS for minimum 5 (five) years.

Required

c) The minimum number of years of geeneral experience in software development shall be 5(five) years; years counting backward from

the date of publication of EOI in newsppaper.

d) The Consulting firm(s) shall have exxperiences in completion of VAT Software in any organization in Bangladesh during the last 10

years; years counting backward from t he date of publication of EOI in the newspaper.

e) Brochures, description of related asssignments and experience in similar nature of services shall be submitted.

f) All certificates of experience from the clients shall be in client's letter head pad having address, telephone and e-mail of the clients

and shall include name of the project, location, description of work, duration of the service and contracct amount.

g) The firm(s) shall have up-dated Tra de license, VAT Registration, Income Tax certificate and legal capacity to perform the services.

h) The firm(s) shall have requisite nummber of appropriate and experienced key professionals as menttioned in the TOR. A list of key

professionals shall be submitted.

i) The firm(s) shall submit a Bank Solvvency Certificate.

j) Others are as per TOR.

13

Other

a) Short listing will be made in accorddance with the " Rule 115 of PPR 2008".

Details

b) Detailed Scope of Services will be available in the TOR which can be collected from i) Purch ase Section, Meghna Petroleum

Limited; 58-59, Agrabad C/A, Ctg. & ii) Liaison Office, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 131-133 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka and

can also

be downloaded from the website of MPL (www.mpl.gov.bd) after the date of publishing of EOI in the newspaper.

c) The EOI shall be submitted in 2 seets (One original & one copy) on or before the specified date, time and place. The applications

will be opened on date: 26.02.2023, Time: 15.15 Hrs.

d) The EOI shall be submitted in sealed envelope and clearly marked with name of the assignment to the office of the inviting official.

e) Interested applicant(s) may obtain further information from the undersigned during the office hours .

14

Association with foreign firm is

Encouraged

EOI

DETAILED INFORMATION:

Ref.

Phasing Services

Location

Indicative Start Date

Indicative Completion Date

No.

S1

Design, develop, installation, testing and commissioning of

Head Office,

Within 7 (seven) days from the

Within

120 (one

hundred

VAT (Value Added Tax) Management Software for

58-59, Agrabad

effective date of Contract.

twenty)

Days

from

the

Meghna Petroleum Limited.

C/A, Chattogram

effective date of Contract.

PROCURING ENTITY DETAILS

15

Name, Designation,

Address

and

Contract

Md. Mafizur Rahman, General Manager (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited,

details of Official Inviting EOI

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Phone No: 02333311484, e-mail: mafizmpl@gmail.com

16

The Procuring Entity reserves the right to accept or reject any or all EOI(s) without showing any reason therreof.

Note: If the EOI cannot be received/opened on the daate of schedule due to any unavoidable circumstances, the saame will be received/opened on the next working day at the same time and same place.

Md. Mafizur Rahman

General Manager (Operations)

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 04:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
02/05Meghna Petroleum : Request For Expression of Interest( EOI)
PU
01/29Meghna Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
01/29Meghna Petroleum Limited Appoints Md. Abu Saleh Iqbal as the Managing Director
CI
01/24Tender Notice((id : 775444,775443, 779854)
PU
2022Procurement Of New Drum(id : 763815) and Procurement of Hardware Items (Lead Seal) for MI,..
PU
2022Meghna Petroleum : Tender Notice
PU
2022Meghna Petroleum Limited Recommends Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Meghna Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September..
CI
2022Procurement Of Store Items For Mi, C : 747344 743059)
PU
2022Meghna Petroleum : Tender Notice for Annual Report Printing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 332 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2021 2 821 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2021 30 931 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 21 914 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,79x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meghna Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abu Saleh Iqbal Managing Director
Kazi Manowar Dilder Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Mahbub Hossain Chairman
Md. Mahbubun Nur Deputy General Manager-Engineering
Parveen Akhter Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED0.00%201
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.77%456 857
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.57%179 856
BP PLC2.35%105 734
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.08%75 980
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION1.56%53 663