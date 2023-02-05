Meghna Petroleum : Request For Expression of Interest( EOI)

MEGHNNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiaary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram.

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)

1 Ministry/Division Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources/Energy and Mineral Resources Division

2 Agency Meghna Petrroleum Limited (A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

3 Procuring Entity Name & District General Mannager (Operations), Chattogram

4 Title of the Service Design, deveelop, installation, testing and commissioning of VAT (Value Addded Tax) Management Software

for Meghna Petroleum Limited

5 Expression of interest for selection of Consulting Firm (National) Lump Sum Based

6 EOI Ref. No. & Date Pur-081, Date: 01.02.2023

KEY INFORMATION

7 Procurement Method Quality and Cosst Based Selection (QCBS)

FUNDING INFORMATION

8 Budget and Source of Funds Own Fund of Meghna Petroleum Limited

PARTICULAR INFORMATION

9 EOI Publication Date 06.02.2023

10 EOI Closing Date, Time & Place 15.00 Hrs of 26.02.2023, Place: General Manager (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Ltd., 58-59, Agrabad C/A,

INFORMATION FOR APPLICANT

11 Brief Meghna Petroleum Limited (MPL), A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) undder the administrative control of

Description Energy and Mineral Resources Divisioon. Meghna Petroleum Limited is engaged in marketing of Petrroleum Oil & Lubricating (POL)

of Products. Meghna Petroleum Limiteed intends to appoint a Consulting Firm for design, devvelop, installation, testing and

Assignment commissioning of VAT (Value Addded Tax) management software for Meghna Petroleum Limited to its Head Office, Main

Installation, Chattogram, Mongla Oil Installation and Country wide 16 nos. Depots.The major asssignment is to implement VAT

management software including all baasic VAT compliances, Reports and Forms complying VAT & Supplementary Duty Act 2012

and subsequent updates thereon. To a chieve this, the VAT Management Software shall include Maaster data setup module, User &

Security module, VAT Reporting moddule, Purchase & Inventory module, Customizes Sales & Dispaatch module and MIS Reporting

module.

12 Experience, The Applicant(s) shall meet the following eligibility criteria and shall furnish documentar y evidences in support of the

Resources eligibility criteria:

and Delivery a) The Consulting firm(s) must be a N BR enlisted software firm.

Capacity b) The Consulting firm(s) must be the member of BASIS for minimum 5 (five) years.

Required c) The minimum number of years of geeneral experience in software development shall be 5(five) years; years counting backward from

the date of publication of EOI in newsppaper.

d) The Consulting firm(s) shall have exxperiences in completion of VAT Software in any organization in Bangladesh during the last 10

years; years counting backward from t he date of publication of EOI in the newspaper.

e) Brochures, description of related asssignments and experience in similar nature of services shall be submitted.

f) All certificates of experience from the clients shall be in client's letter head pad having address, telephone and e-mail of the clients

and shall include name of the project, location, description of work, duration of the service and contracct amount.

g) The firm(s) shall have up-dated Tra de license, VAT Registration, Income Tax certificate and legal capacity to perform the services.

h) The firm(s) shall have requisite nummber of appropriate and experienced key professionals as menttioned in the TOR. A list of key

professionals shall be submitted.

i) The firm(s) shall submit a Bank Solvvency Certificate.

j) Others are as per TOR.

13 Other a) Short listing will be made in accorddance with the " Rule 115 of PPR 2008".

Details b) Detailed Scope of Services will be available in the TOR which can be collected from i) Purch ase Section, Meghna Petroleum

Limited; 58-59, Agrabad C/A, Ctg. & ii) Liaison Office, Meghna Petroleum Limited, 131-133 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka and can also

be downloaded from the website of MPL (www.mpl.gov.bd) after the date of publishing of EOI in the newspaper.

c) The EOI shall be submitted in 2 seets (One original & one copy) on or before the specified date, time and place. The applications

will be opened on date: 26.02.2023, Time: 15.15 Hrs.

d) The EOI shall be submitted in sealed envelope and clearly marked with name of the assignment to the office of the inviting official.

e) Interested applicant(s) may obtain further information from the undersigned during the office hours .

14 Association with foreign firm is Encouraged

EOI DETAILED INFORMATION:

Ref. Phasing Services Location Indicative Start Date Indicative Completion Date

No.

S1 Design, develop, installation, testing and commissioning of Head Office, Within 7 (seven) days from the Within 120 (one hundred

VAT (Value Added Tax) Management Software for 58-59, Agrabad effective date of Contract. twenty) Days from the

Meghna Petroleum Limited. C/A, Chattogram effective date of Contract.

PROCURING ENTITY DETAILS

15 Name, Designation, Address and Contract Md. Mafizur Rahman, General Manager (Operations), Meghna Petroleum Limited,

details of Official Inviting EOI 58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Phone No: 02333311484, e-mail: mafizmpl@gmail.com