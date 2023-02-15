Meghna Petroleum : Tender Notice((ID No. 787710,787711,787712,787713)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-Tender Notice
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works/Goods, details are given below:
Sl/
Tender
Procurement Title
Tender Last Selling
Closing & Opening
Procurement
N0.
ID
(Date & Time)
(Date & Time)
Method
1.
787710
Repair of 480 M.Ton (Approx.) Capacity POL Storage
5 March, 2023
6 March, 2023
OSTETM
(Pur:060)
Vertical Steel Tank (T-475) Including Pipeline, Supply
17:00 Hrs.
15:30 Hrs.
and Installation of Floating Roof, Construction of
Barrel Filling Meter Room, Rcc Pavement In Front of
Barrel Filling Meter Room and Other Related Work at
Daulatpur Depot, Khulna
2.
787711
Construction of Boundary Wall, Rcc Pavement Infront
5 March, 2023
6 March, 2023
OSTETM
(Pur:071)
of Filling Gantry, Security Room (Main Gate & River
16:00 Hrs.
15:45 Hrs.
Side), Painting of Railway Wagon Filling Gantry and
Other Related Works at Daulatpur Depot, Khulna
3.
787712
Construction of Cyclone Mesh Fencing Boundary Wall
5 March, 2023
6 March, 2023
OSTETM
(Pur:084)
between MPL & JOCL and Other Related Works at
17:00 Hrs.
15:00 Hrs.
Daulatpur Depot, Khulna
4.
787713
Procurement of Hardware (Nut & Bolts) Items for MI,
1 March, 2023
2 March, 2023
OTM
(Pur:078)
Ctg. and Up Country Depots
17:00 Hrs.
15:00 Hrs.
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.
