Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Meghna Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
198.60 BDT    0.00%
12:45aMeghna Petroleum : Tender Notice((ID No. 787710,787711,787712,787713)
PU
02/05Meghna Petroleum : Request For Expression of Interest( EOI)
PU
01/29Meghna Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meghna Petroleum : Tender Notice((ID No. 787710,787711,787712,787713)

02/15/2023 | 12:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works/Goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

N0.

ID

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

1.

787710

Repair of 480 M.Ton (Approx.) Capacity POL Storage

5 March, 2023

6 March, 2023

OSTETM

(Pur:060)

Vertical Steel Tank (T-475) Including Pipeline, Supply

17:00 Hrs.

15:30 Hrs.

and Installation of Floating Roof, Construction of

Barrel Filling Meter Room, Rcc Pavement In Front of

Barrel Filling Meter Room and Other Related Work at

Daulatpur Depot, Khulna

2.

787711

Construction of Boundary Wall, Rcc Pavement Infront

5 March, 2023

6 March, 2023

OSTETM

(Pur:071)

of Filling Gantry, Security Room (Main Gate & River

16:00 Hrs.

15:45 Hrs.

Side), Painting of Railway Wagon Filling Gantry and

Other Related Works at Daulatpur Depot, Khulna

3.

787712

Construction of Cyclone Mesh Fencing Boundary Wall

5 March, 2023

6 March, 2023

OSTETM

(Pur:084)

between MPL & JOCL and Other Related Works at

17:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

Daulatpur Depot, Khulna

4.

787713

Procurement of Hardware (Nut & Bolts) Items for MI,

1 March, 2023

2 March, 2023

OTM

(Pur:078)

Ctg. and Up Country Depots

17:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
12:45aMeghna Petroleum : Tender Notice((ID No. 787710,787711,787712,787713)
PU
02/05Meghna Petroleum : Request For Expression of Interest( EOI)
PU
01/29Meghna Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
01/29Meghna Petroleum Limited Appoints Md. Abu Saleh Iqbal as the Managing Director
CI
01/24Tender Notice((id : 775444,775443, 779854)
PU
2022Procurement Of New Drum(id : 763815) and Procurement of Hardware Items (Lead Seal) for MI,..
PU
2022Meghna Petroleum : Tender Notice
PU
2022Meghna Petroleum Limited Recommends Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Meghna Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September..
CI
2022Procurement Of Store Items For Mi, C : 747344 743059)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 332 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2021 2 821 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net cash 2021 30 931 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 21 492 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,79x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meghna Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abu Saleh Iqbal Managing Director
Kazi Manowar Dilder Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Mahbub Hossain Chairman
Md. Mahbubun Nur Deputy General Manager-Engineering
Parveen Akhter Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED0.00%205
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION8.04%480 860
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.79%178 630
BP PLC17.37%122 178
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.41%75 858
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.81%58 026