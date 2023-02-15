Meghna Petroleum : Tender Notice((ID No. 787710,787711,787712,787713)

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following works/Goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement N0. ID (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 1. 787710 Repair of 480 M.Ton (Approx.) Capacity POL Storage 5 March, 2023 6 March, 2023 OSTETM (Pur:060) Vertical Steel Tank (T-475) Including Pipeline, Supply 17:00 Hrs. 15:30 Hrs. and Installation of Floating Roof, Construction of Barrel Filling Meter Room, Rcc Pavement In Front of Barrel Filling Meter Room and Other Related Work at Daulatpur Depot, Khulna 2. 787711 Construction of Boundary Wall, Rcc Pavement Infront 5 March, 2023 6 March, 2023 OSTETM (Pur:071) of Filling Gantry, Security Room (Main Gate & River 16:00 Hrs. 15:45 Hrs. Side), Painting of Railway Wagon Filling Gantry and Other Related Works at Daulatpur Depot, Khulna 3. 787712 Construction of Cyclone Mesh Fencing Boundary Wall 5 March, 2023 6 March, 2023 OSTETM (Pur:084) between MPL & JOCL and Other Related Works at 17:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs. Daulatpur Depot, Khulna 4. 787713 Procurement of Hardware (Nut & Bolts) Items for MI, 1 March, 2023 2 March, 2023 OTM (Pur:078) Ctg. and Up Country Depots 17:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.