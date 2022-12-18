Advanced search
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
198.60 BDT    0.00%
Procurement Of New Drum(id : 763815) and Procurement of Hardware Items (Lead Seal) for MI, Ctg. and Up Country Depots(763814).
PU
12/12Meghna Petroleum : Tender Notice
PU
11/13Meghna Petroleum Limited Recommends Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Procurement of New Drum(ID:763815) and Procurement of Hardware Items (Lead Seal) for MI, Ctg. and Up Country Depots(763814).

12/18/2022 | 03:23pm EST
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

No.

ID

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

1.

763815

Procurement of New Drum.

29

December, 2022

01

January, 2022

OTM

(Pur:053)

16:00 Hrs.

14:00 Hrs.

2.

763814

Procurement of Hardware Items (Lead

29

December, 2022

01

January, 2022

OTM

(Pur:056)

Seal) for MI, Ctg. and Up Country Depots.

16:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 20:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 332 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2021 2 821 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net cash 2021 30 931 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 21 492 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,79x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float -
Chart MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meghna Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abu Saleh Iqbal Managing Director & Director
Kazi Manowar Dilder Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Mahbub Hossain Chairman
Md. Mahbubun Nur Deputy General Manager-Engineering
Parveen Akhter Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED0.91%207
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION72.32%431 185
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.34%196 953
BP PLC37.79%99 348
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.03%72 622
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION71.51%51 436