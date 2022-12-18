Procurement of New Drum(ID:763815) and Procurement of Hardware Items (Lead Seal) for MI, Ctg. and Up Country Depots(763814).

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement No. ID (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 1. 763815 Procurement of New Drum. 29 December, 2022 01 January, 2022 OTM (Pur:053) 16:00 Hrs. 14:00 Hrs. 2. 763814 Procurement of Hardware Items (Lead 29 December, 2022 01 January, 2022 OTM (Pur:056) Seal) for MI, Ctg. and Up Country Depots. 16:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.