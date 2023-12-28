MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-Tender Notice
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:
Sl/
Tender ID
Procurement Title
Tender Last Selling
Closing & Opening
N0.
(Date & Time)
(Date & Time)
1.
926782
Procurement of New Drum
I4th January, 2024
I5th January, 2024
(Pur:062)
16:00 Hrs.
15:00 Hrs.
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.
Procurement
Method
OTM
