MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender ID

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

N0.

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

1.

926782

Procurement of New Drum

I4th January, 2024

I5th January, 2024

(Pur:062)

16:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

Procurement

Method

OTM

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 04:36:40 UTC.