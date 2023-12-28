MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender ID Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening N0. (Date & Time) (Date & Time) 1. 926782 Procurement of New Drum I4th January, 2024 I5th January, 2024 (Pur:062) 16:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.