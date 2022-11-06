Advanced search
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
Procurement of Store Items for MI, Chattogram and up Country Depots and Office Stationery for Office Use.(Pur ID: 747344 743059)

11/06/2022 | 11:42pm EST
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

No.

ID

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

1.

743059

Office Stationery for Office Use.

20

November, 2022

20

November, 2022

OTM

(Pur:031)

13:00 Hrs.

14:15 Hrs.

2.

747344

Procurement of Store Items for MI,

20

November, 2022

20

November, 2022

OTM

(Pur:043)

Chattogram and up Country Depots.

13:00 Hrs.

14:30 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
