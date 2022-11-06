Procurement of Store Items for MI, Chattogram and up Country Depots and Office Stationery for Office Use.(Pur ID: 747344 743059)

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-Tender Notice
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:
|
Sl/
|
Tender
|
Procurement Title
|
Tender Last Selling
|
Closing & Opening
|
Procurement
|
No.
|
ID
|
|
(Date & Time)
|
|
(Date & Time)
|
Method
|
|
|
|
1.
|
743059
|
Office Stationery for Office Use.
|
20
|
November, 2022
|
20
|
November, 2022
|
OTM
|
(Pur:031)
|
|
13:00 Hrs.
|
|
14:15 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
747344
|
Procurement of Store Items for MI,
|
20
|
November, 2022
|
20
|
November, 2022
|
OTM
|
(Pur:043)
|
Chattogram and up Country Depots.
|
|
13:00 Hrs.
|
|
14:30 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.
Disclaimer
