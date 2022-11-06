Procurement of Store Items for MI, Chattogram and up Country Depots and Office Stationery for Office Use.(Pur ID: 747344 743059)

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement No. ID (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 1. 743059 Office Stationery for Office Use. 20 November, 2022 20 November, 2022 OTM (Pur:031) 13:00 Hrs. 14:15 Hrs. 2. 747344 Procurement of Store Items for MI, 20 November, 2022 20 November, 2022 OTM (Pur:043) Chattogram and up Country Depots. 13:00 Hrs. 14:30 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/hard copies will be accepted.