  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Meghna Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
201.50 BDT   +0.90%
02:57aTender Notice((pur : 809095,816820)
PU
04/10Tender Notice( Tender Id : 810821,815676)
PU
03/23Meghna Petroleum : Procurement of Various Types of Chemical & Spare Parts for Refilling, Servicing & Maintenance of Fire Extinguishers at Chattogram Head Office, Dhaka Liaison Office, MMSC, Main Installation, Mongla Oil Installation and All Depots of Meghna Petroleum Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tender Notice((Pur:809095,816820)

04/16/2023 | 02:57am EDT
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender ID

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

N0.

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

1.

809095

Printing Stationery for Office Service, A & F

02 May, 2023

03 May, 2023

OTM

(Pur:097)

Ctg.

17:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

2.

816820

Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F

02 May, 2023

03 May, 2023

OTM

(Pur:103)

Department and Head Office, Ctg.

17:00 Hrs.

15:15 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 332 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2021 2 821 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net cash 2021 30 931 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 21 806 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,79x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meghna Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abu Saleh Iqbal Managing Director
Kazi Manowar Dilder Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Mahbub Hossain Chairman
Md. Mahbubun Nur Deputy General Manager-Engineering
Parveen Akhter Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED1.46%205
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.96%471 081
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.53%182 671
BP PLC13.92%119 016
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION31.83%100 158
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.11%57 756
