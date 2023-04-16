Tender Notice((Pur:809095,816820)

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender ID Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement N0. (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 1. 809095 Printing Stationery for Office Service, A & F 02 May, 2023 03 May, 2023 OTM (Pur:097) Ctg. 17:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs. 2. 816820 Procurement of Office Stationery for A&F 02 May, 2023 03 May, 2023 OTM (Pur:103) Department and Head Office, Ctg. 17:00 Hrs. 15:15 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.