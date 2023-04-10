Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Meghna Petroleum Limited
  News
  Summary
    MPETROLEUM   BD0310MPL000

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(MPETROLEUM)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-08
198.90 BDT   -0.20%
12:26aTender Notice( Tender Id : 810821,815676)
PU
03/23Meghna Petroleum : Procurement of Various Types of Chemical & Spare Parts for Refilling, Servicing & Maintenance of Fire Extinguishers at Chattogram Head Office, Dhaka Liaison Office, MMSC, Main Installation, Mongla Oil Installation and All Depots of Meghna Petroleum Limited
PU
03/09Meghna Petroleum : Construction of 1000 KL Capacity POL Storage Vertical Steel Tank Including Receiving & Delivery Pipe Line and Other Related Works at Godenail Depot, Narayanganj & Procurement of Printing Stationery (SA - 02) for Office Use.
PU
Tender Notice( Tender ID: 810821,815676)

04/10/2023 | 12:26am EDT
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/

Tender ID

Procurement Title

Tender Last Selling

Closing & Opening

Procurement

N0.

(Date & Time)

(Date & Time)

Method

1.

810821

Procurement of New Drum

26 April, 2023

27 April, 2023

OTM

(Pur:101)

17:00 Hrs.

15:00 Hrs.

2.

815676

Procurement of Printing Stationery (SA-01) for

26 April, 2023

27 April, 2023

OTM

(Pur:098)

Office Use

17:00 Hrs.

15:15 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 04:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 332 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2021 2 821 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net cash 2021 30 931 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 21 524 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 -4,79x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meghna Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abu Saleh Iqbal Managing Director
Kazi Manowar Dilder Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Mahbub Hossain Chairman
Md. Mahbubun Nur Deputy General Manager-Engineering
Parveen Akhter Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED0.15%203
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.31%468 367
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.08%181 774
BP PLC12.00%117 158
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION25.20%93 978
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.56%56 828
