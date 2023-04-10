Tender Notice( Tender ID: 810821,815676)

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-Tender Notice

e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:

Sl/ Tender ID Procurement Title Tender Last Selling Closing & Opening Procurement N0. (Date & Time) (Date & Time) Method 1. 810821 Procurement of New Drum 26 April, 2023 27 April, 2023 OTM (Pur:101) 17:00 Hrs. 15:00 Hrs. 2. 815676 Procurement of Printing Stationery (SA-01) for 26 April, 2023 27 April, 2023 OTM (Pur:098) Office Use 17:00 Hrs. 15:15 Hrs.

This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.