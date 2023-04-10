Tender Notice( Tender ID: 810821,815676)

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-Tender Notice
e-Tenders are invited in the e-GP portal for the procurement of the following Goods, details are given below:
|
Sl/
|
Tender ID
|
Procurement Title
|
Tender Last Selling
|
Closing & Opening
|
Procurement
|
N0.
|
(Date & Time)
|
(Date & Time)
|
Method
|
|
|
1.
|
810821
|
Procurement of New Drum
|
26 April, 2023
|
27 April, 2023
|
OTM
|
(Pur:101)
|
17:00 Hrs.
|
15:00 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
815676
|
Procurement of Printing Stationery (SA-01) for
|
26 April, 2023
|
27 April, 2023
|
OTM
|
(Pur:098)
|
Office Use
|
17:00 Hrs.
|
15:15 Hrs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an Online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted.
