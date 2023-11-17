(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

BetterThis is up 14 percent after reporting Friday morning that it closed the first nine months with improved accounts, as production value rose 33 percent year-on-year to EUR70.1 million from EUR52.8 million in the same period last year.

Portobello, also up 14% but suspended at the moment, has given up 21% in the last month and lost nearly 69% in the last six.

LOSERS

IMD International Medical Devices gives up 11 percent to EUR1.30 per share and ends at the bottom, after losing more than 16 percent in the past month. The company made its Piazza Affari debut on July 7, after a EUR5.4 million IPO. On its opening day, it was trading at EUR1.94 per share.

iVision Tech gives up 8.8 percent to EUR8.82 per share, after losing 17 percent in the past month. The company listed on August 3, after raising EUR2 million in its IPO.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

