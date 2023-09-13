(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

SolidWorld Group does best of all and rises 19 percent. The stock has gained 3.0% in the past thirty days and 114% in the past year, but has given up 13% in the past six months.

UCapital24 also does well, in the green by 10% to EUR0.55 per share. The stock continues the positive trend that has garnered it 30% in the past month.

LOSERS

BetterThis one sits on the bottom and gives up 17 percent. The stock has left 9.1 percent on the floor in the past month and 75 percent in the past year.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

