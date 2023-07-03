(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

WINNERS

----------

Visibilia Editore continues to rally in Piazza Affari and starts the new week as it finished the previous one, up two percentage points. At the moment, the stock is climbing 14 percent.

----------

Good performance for MeglioQuesto, which puts up 13 percent and takes the shares above EUR0.60 each.

----------

Fenix Entertainment also rises, up 10%. The stock has to recover losses of 90% in the last month and almost the entire value in the last six months and the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Implants does worst of all on the list dedicated to small and medium-sized companies listed on Piazza Affari, complicit in an 8.3% drop that leads the shares to lose 5 cents and mark EUR1.10.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.