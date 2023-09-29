(Alliance News) - MeglioQuesto Spa reported a loss of EUR9.1 million in the first quarter from a profit of EUR2.3 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, revenues stood at EUR48.3 million from EUR33.1 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda was EUR6.7 million from EUR5.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Ebit was negative EUR7.0 million from positive EUR4.0 million in H1 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR34.5 million from EUR30.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company said the results were confirmed to be in line with business plan forecasts to 2025 and determined to accelerate the corporate integration plan of the three distribution lines Voice, Human and Digital.

To support the new developments in a context characterized by increasing competition on the quality and efficiency of the services provided, the board of directors resolved to appoint as new CEO the current group president Alessandro Nitti, who takes over the position from Felice Saladini with immediate effect. Nitti has been assigned all the powers previously given to Saladini; in addition, the new CEO will have a mandate to strengthen the group's competitive positioning as a leading Italian player in customer experience with an incremental focus on high value-added service offerings and data mining & data management.

Looking to the future, "Production and profitability performance in the second half of the year is expected to be without notable deviations from the forecasts of the Toghether Strategic Plan to 2025 thanks to the confirmations of growth in the Human part and to the revenue and cost synergies that can be achieved as a result of the integration of the human, digital and voice business lines, also in light of the recently launched corporate reorganization project," the company explained in a note.

BetterThis Thursday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR0.45 per share.

