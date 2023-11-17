(Alliance News) - MeglioQuesto Spa reported that it closed the first nine months with improved accounts, as production value rose 33% year-on-year to EUR70.1 million from EUR52.8 million in the same period last year.

Revenues increased 32% to EUR68.6 million from EUR51.9 million. With regard to revenue composition, the Customer Acquisition business line accounted for 89.9 percent, up from 87.6 percent as of September 30, 2022, while the Customer Management business line accounted for 10.1 percent from 12.4 percent. From a sector perspective, the group's diversification path continues, with Telco with 30.8 percent, Utilities with 33.4 percent, Finance with 22.2 percent, Insurance with 4.8 percent, Luxury with 0.3 percent, and Other industries with 8.7 percent in terms of revenue breakdown.

On the profitability front, Ebitda increased to EUR8.6 million from EUR7.7 million, and the adjusted figure-which excludes nonrecurring extraordinary items and deductible VAT-increased to EUR10.7 million, with margin of 15.3%.

Net financial debt was EUR34.4 million, a slight improvement from the reported June 30 figure of EUR34.5 million, reflecting investments so far in lead generation activities.

The board of directors, evaluating the preclosing performance of the intro year, revised the targets of the strategic plan "Together 2023-2025," compared to what was communicated in March, with particular reference to the closing of the current fiscal year. Therefore, it now forecasts production value in the EUR91.0-95.0 million range, adjusted Ebitda of EUR13.0-15.5 million, margin of 14.3%-16.3%, and net financial debt of EUR29.0-33.0 million. The company specifies that key economic and equity targets for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 remain unchanged.

