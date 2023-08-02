(Alliance News) - MeglioQuesto Spa announced that it has appointed Francesco Tam as the group's new chief financial officer.

Tam, an experienced capital markets professional, takes over from the resigning Fabio Bortolotti, who holds 4,391 shares in the company and will work alongside him until October to ensure an orderly handover. The new CFO began his work at Cofiri SIM, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ministry of the Treasury, in 1996, and since 2000 has continued his professional growth in leading Italian banks and international investment funds with roles of increasing responsibility in fixed income, investment banking, and corporate finance. Since 1995, he has also been an adjunct professor at the University of Bologna in the Faculty of Mathematics. Currently, he also serves as CIO in CIV Srl, an Italian family office.

Felice Saladini, CEO of MeglioQuesto, said, "The choice of Francesco Tam, a man of experience and recognized professionalism, brings value to the corporate culture on risk and improves our group's practices in the financial field."

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

