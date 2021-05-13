Megmilk Snow Brand : Notification of a Surplus Dividend

May 13, 2021

Company name: MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. Representative: Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and

President

(Stock code: 2270, TSE 1st Section/SSE)

Contact: Kentaro Watanabe General Manager

Public Relations & Investor Relations Department

(Phone: +81-3-3226-2124)

Notification of a Surplus Dividend

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND announces that we have resolved to pay a surplus dividend as follows with March 31, 2021 serving as the record date at a Board of Directors' meeting held today.

1. Dividend Details

Year-end Determined Latest Dividend Actual dividend in the Previous Term Forecast (Announced Amount (Fiscal Year Ended on February 9, 2021) March 31, 2020) Record date March 31, 2021 Same as on the left March 31, 2020 Dividend per share 40.00 yen 40.00 yen 40.00 yen Total Dividend 2,707 million yen 2,707 million yen Effective date June 3, 2021 June 4, 2020 Dividend resource Retained earnings Retained earnings

2. Reasons

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND bases profit distribution on the aim of continuing to establish financial soundness through profit creation, to maintain our capital efficiency by re-investing in basic infrastructure to create cash and to enhance return of profit to shareholders. We strive to maintain a stable dividend comprehensively taking into account our consolidated results and financial condition with the aim of a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 20% through 30%.

We set a dividend of 40 yen per share as originally planned based on the above dividend policy for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The start date for the payment of the surplus dividend will be June 3, 2021.

In addition, we plan to pay a dividend of 50 yen per share for the next fiscal year considering sales and profit forecast and financial outlook, based on the above dividend policy.

