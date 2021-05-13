Log in
    2270   JP3947800003

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND CO., LTD.

(2270)
Megmilk Snow Brand : Notification of a Surplus Dividend

05/13/2021 | 03:42am EDT
May 13, 2021

Company name: MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. Representative: Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and

President

(Stock code: 2270, TSE 1st Section/SSE)

Contact: Kentaro Watanabe General Manager

Public Relations & Investor Relations Department

(Phone: +81-3-3226-2124)

Notification of a Surplus Dividend

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND announces that we have resolved to pay a surplus dividend as follows with March 31, 2021 serving as the record date at a Board of Directors' meeting held today.

1. Dividend Details

Year-end Determined

Latest Dividend

Actual dividend in the

Previous Term

Forecast (Announced

Amount

(Fiscal Year Ended

on February 9, 2021)

March 31, 2020)

Record date

March 31, 2021

Same as on the left

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

40.00 yen

40.00 yen

40.00 yen

Total Dividend

2,707 million yen

2,707 million yen

Effective date

June 3, 2021

June 4, 2020

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reasons

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND bases profit distribution on the aim of continuing to establish financial soundness through profit creation, to maintain our capital efficiency by re-investing in basic infrastructure to create cash and to enhance return of profit to shareholders. We strive to maintain a stable dividend comprehensively taking into account our consolidated results and financial condition with the aim of a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 20% through 30%.

We set a dividend of 40 yen per share as originally planned based on the above dividend policy for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The start date for the payment of the surplus dividend will be June 3, 2021.

In addition, we plan to pay a dividend of 50 yen per share for the next fiscal year considering sales and profit forecast and financial outlook, based on the above dividend policy.

Note:

The information about the ratings should not be investment advice. Rating agencies may change the ratings without notice.

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Disclaimer

MEGMILK Snow Brand Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
03:42aMEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : Notification of a Surplus Dividend
PU
03/30MEGMILK SNOW BRAND CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/01MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : Nine-Month Attributable Profit Increases 13%; Shares Rise ..
MT
03/01MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : Buys Out Remaining Stake in Bean Stalk Snow
MT
02/26MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : 【Delayed】Supplementary Information Nine mont..
PU
02/26MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : 【Delayed】Notice on Bean Stalk Snow Co., Ltd...
PU
02/26MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for ..
PU
02/10MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : Attributable Profit Rises 13% in April-December 2020
MT
2020MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : Japanese milk cartons adopting plastic caps amid pandemic
AQ
2020MEGMILK SNOW BRAND  : 【Delayed】Notice on Finalization of Matters C..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 617 B 5 628 M 5 628 M
Net income 2021 13 457 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 151 B 1 379 M 1 377 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 367
Free-Float 76,4%
Technical analysis trends MEGMILK SNOW BRAND CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 565,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 235,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keiji Nishio President & Representative Director
Takao Nakajima Managing Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Kohaku Kawasaki Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Hisa Anan Independent Outside Director
Ikuo Nishikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEGMILK SNOW BRAND CO., LTD.1.27%1 379
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.55%36 141
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED15.36%24 212
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-10.15%21 300
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED3.03%9 002
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-16.18%8 310