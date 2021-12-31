Megola : 2021-12-31 Information and Disclosure Statement with Financial Statements

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines MEGOLA, INC. 8891 Brighton Lane, Ste 108 Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Company Telephone: 888-587-1698 Company Website: www.megolacorp.com Company Email: bob@megolacorp.com Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 235,095,560 As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 235,095,560 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 254,595,060 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. SuperiorClean, Inc. from March 29, 2001 to September 25, 2003 Megola, Inc. from September 25, 2003 to present The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company was incorporated in Nevada on March 29, 2001. The Company's status with Nevada is active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: On October 25, 2012, the issuer filed a form 15-12g certification and notice of termination of registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: The address of the issuer's principal office is 8891 Brighton Lane, Ste 108, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☒ No: ☐ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: On May 17, 2018, the 8th District Court for Clark County, Nevada, entered an Order granting the application for custodianship of Megola, Inc. to International Venture Society, LLC. On December 24, 2018, the Custodianship of Megola, Inc. was discharged, and filed with the State of Nevada on February 13, 2019. 2) Security Information Trading symbol: MGON Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 58517C305 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 3,000,000,000as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 235,095,560as of date: December 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 235,073,033as of date: December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 128 as of date: December 31, 2021 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): None Transfer Agent Name: Liberty Stock Transfer Phone: 732-372-0707 Email: inbox@libertystocktransfer.com Address: 1041 State Route 36, Suite 310, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date March 31, 2019(1) Common: 196,095,060 Series A Preferred: 70 Series B Preferred: 6 Series C Preferred: 8 Special 2018 Series A Preferred: 1 Special 2018 Series B Preferred 10,000,000 Special 2018 Series D Preferred :20,000,000 Series D Preferred: 0 Series E Preferred: 0 Series F Preferred: 0 Series G Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares the Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, (or cancelled) issued shares issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, ($/per issued (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at at a have individual -OR- returned to Issuance discou with voting / Nature of treasury) nt to investment Services market control Provided price at disclosed). the time of issuan ce? 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

(Yes/N o) 9/30/2020(3) Cancelation (10,000,000) Special $0.001 N/A Frank Clear Voluntary R N/A Series B surrender of Preferred shares to the Company 9/30/2020(3) Cancelation (20,000,000) Special $0.001 N/A MC Endeavors, Voluntary R N/A Series D Inc.(2) surrender of Preferred shares to the Company 12/10/2020 Issuance 20,000 Series F $1.00 N/A Paul Cohen Acquisition R Reg D Preferred 12/10/2020 Issuance 20,000 Series F $1.00 N/A Denny Bauman Acquisition R Reg D Preferred 02/22/2021 Issuance 58,500,000 Common $0.0025 Yes 1863942 Debt 39,000,000 Rule 144 Stock Ontario Conversion shares are Corporation (4) Non- restricted 19,500,000 shares are restricted July 19, 2021 Cancellation (2) Series A N/A N/A TD Ameritrade Conversion to N/A N/A Preferred Common July 19, 2021 Issuance 500 Common $0.20 N/A TD Ameritrade Conversion N/A Free Stock from Series A Trading Preferred September 30, Cancellation (19,500,000) Common $0.0025 Joel Gardner Return to N/A N/A 2021 Stock treasury Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance: Date December 31, 2021 Common: 235,095,560 Series A Preferred: 68 Series B Preferred: 6 Series C Preferred: 8 Special 2018 Series A Preferred: 1 Series D Preferred: 0 Series E Preferred: 0 Series F Preferred: 40,000 Series G Preferred: 0 Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: On May 22, 2018, the Company effected a reverse split of the Series A, B and C Preferred Shares, which reverse split has been retroactively applied to this report. MC Endeavors, Inc, a Nevada corporation, is a reporting issuer, its officer and director at the time of the issuance was John Stippick. Mr. Stippick was also the controlling shareholder at the time of the share issuance controlling more than 10% of Mc Endeavors, Inc. total issued and outstanding shares of common stock. Currently, the officer and director of MC Endeavors is Stephen Mazurek. On October 13, 2020 and November 24, 2020 respectively the holders of the 2018 Special Series B Preferred Stock and the 2018 Special Series D Preferred Stock voluntarily returned the shares to the Company for cancelation and the shares were cancelled as per the filing with the State of Nevada on February 28, 2020. The managing partner of 1863942 Ontario Corp. is Joel Gardner and the shareholders are as follows: JLG Holdings Inc --Canada 51% (a company of which Joel and Leasa Gardner are the sole shareholders)