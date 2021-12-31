Megola : 2021-12-31 Information and Disclosure Statement with Financial Statements

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 235,095,560
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 235,095,560
As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 254,595,060
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
SuperiorClean, Inc. from March 29, 2001 to September 25, 2003
Megola, Inc. from September 25, 2003 to present
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company was incorporated in Nevada on March 29, 2001. The Company's status with Nevada is active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
On October 25, 2012, the issuer filed a form 15-12g certification and notice of termination of registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
The address of the issuer's principal office is 8891 Brighton Lane, Ste 108, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
On May 17, 2018, the 8th District Court for Clark County, Nevada, entered an Order granting the application for custodianship of Megola, Inc. to International Venture Society, LLC. On December 24, 2018, the Custodianship of Megola, Inc. was discharged, and filed with the State of Nevada on February 13, 2019.
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
MGON
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
58517C305
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
3,000,000,000as of date: December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
235,095,560as of date: December 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
235,073,033as of date: December 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
128
as of date: December 31, 2021
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
None
Transfer Agent
Name:
Liberty Stock Transfer
Phone:
732-372-0707
Email:
inbox@libertystocktransfer.com
Address: 1041 State Route 36, Suite 310,
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3Yes:☒No:☐
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date March 31, 2019(1)
Common:
196,095,060
Series A Preferred:
70
Series B Preferred:
6
Series C Preferred:
8
Special 2018 Series A Preferred: 1
Special 2018 Series B Preferred 10,000,000
Special 2018 Series D Preferred :20,000,000
Series D Preferred:
0
Series E Preferred:
0
Series F Preferred:
0
Series G Preferred:
0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
the
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
issued
shares
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
($/per
issued
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
at a
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
discou
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
nt to
investment
Services
market
control
Provided
price at
disclosed).
the
time of
issuan
ce?
(Yes/N
o)
9/30/2020(3)
Cancelation
(10,000,000)
Special
$0.001
N/A
Frank Clear
Voluntary
R
N/A
Series B
surrender of
Preferred
shares to the
Company
9/30/2020(3)
Cancelation
(20,000,000)
Special
$0.001
N/A
MC Endeavors,
Voluntary
R
N/A
Series D
Inc.(2)
surrender of
Preferred
shares to the
Company
12/10/2020
Issuance
20,000
Series F
$1.00
N/A
Paul Cohen
Acquisition
R
Reg D
Preferred
12/10/2020
Issuance
20,000
Series F
$1.00
N/A
Denny Bauman
Acquisition
R
Reg D
Preferred
02/22/2021
Issuance
58,500,000
Common
$0.0025
Yes
1863942
Debt
39,000,000
Rule 144
Stock
Ontario
Conversion
shares are
Corporation (4)
Non-
restricted
19,500,000
shares are
restricted
July 19, 2021
Cancellation
(2)
Series A
N/A
N/A
TD Ameritrade
Conversion to
N/A
N/A
Preferred
Common
July 19, 2021
Issuance
500
Common
$0.20
N/A
TD Ameritrade
Conversion
N/A
Free
Stock
from Series A
Trading
Preferred
September 30,
Cancellation
(19,500,000)
Common
$0.0025
Joel Gardner
Return to
N/A
N/A
2021
Stock
treasury
Shares Outstanding
on Date of This
Report:
Ending Balance:
Date December 31, 2021
Common:
235,095,560
Series A Preferred:
68
Series B Preferred:
6
Series C Preferred:
8
Special 2018 Series A Preferred: 1
Series D Preferred:
0
Series E Preferred:
0
Series F Preferred:
40,000
Series G Preferred:
0
On May 22, 2018, the Company effected a reverse split of the Series A, B and C Preferred Shares, which reverse split has been retroactively applied to this report.
MC Endeavors, Inc, a Nevada corporation, is a reporting issuer, its officer and director at the time of the issuance was John Stippick. Mr. Stippick was also the controlling shareholder at the time of the share issuance controlling more than 10% of Mc Endeavors, Inc. total issued and outstanding shares of common stock. Currently, the officer and director of MC Endeavors is Stephen Mazurek.
On October 13, 2020 and November 24, 2020 respectively the holders of the 2018 Special Series B Preferred Stock and the 2018 Special Series D Preferred Stock voluntarily returned the shares to the Company for cancelation and the shares were cancelled as per the filing with the State of Nevada on February 28, 2020.
The managing partner of 1863942 Ontario Corp. is Joel Gardner and the shareholders are as follows:
JLG Holdings Inc --Canada 51% (a company of which Joel and Leasa Gardner are the sole shareholders)
Sufan Siauw -- 31.5%
Steven Wong--12.5%
Edwin Wong-5%
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
1863942 Ontario
Corporation. The
managing partner of
the1863942 is Joel
Gardner and the
shareholders are as
follows:
JLG Holdings Inc --
Convertible into shares of
Canada 51% (a
common stock at any time after
company of which Joel
and Leasa Gardner are
December 1, 2020 (5 days after
the sole shareholders)
November
November
maturity) into shares of common
Sufan Siauw -- 31.5%
26, 2020
107,684(1)
205,184
0
26, 2020
stock at $0.0025 per share.
Debt
Steven Wong--12.5%
Edwin Wong-5%
Convertible into shares of
GS Capital Blends LLC
common stock at any time after
The managing
August 31, 2021 (5 days after
members are Mark
August 27,
August 27,
maturity) into shares of common
Suchy and Joel
2021
65,294
65,294
0
2021
stock at $0.005 per share.
Gardner
Debt
Convertible into shares of
common stock, at the election of
the lender at a 50% discount to
the lowest volume weighted
average price of the common
stock during the ten trading days
December
June 14,
immediately preceding
15, 2021
25,164
25,000
164
2022
conversion.
Daniel Graveline
Loan
The noteholder originally converted a total of $146,500 of the debt on February 22, 2021. Subsequently during the three months ended September 30, 2021, the assigned holder of 19,500,000 of the issued shares (Joel Gardner) returned these shares to treasury for cancelation, increasing the the debt by $48,750 during the period.
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
U.S. GAAP☐ IFRS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.