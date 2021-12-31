Megola : 2021-12-31 Information and Disclosure Statement with Financial Statements

Log in
    MGON   US58517C3051

MEGOLA, INC.

(MGON)
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

MEGOLA, INC.

8891 Brighton Lane, Ste 108

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Company Telephone: 888-587-1698

Company Website: www.megolacorp.com

Company Email: bob@megolacorp.com

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 235,095,560

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 235,095,560

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 254,595,060

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

SuperiorClean, Inc. from March 29, 2001 to September 25, 2003

Megola, Inc. from September 25, 2003 to present

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company was incorporated in Nevada on March 29, 2001. The Company's status with Nevada is active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

On October 25, 2012, the issuer filed a form 15-12g certification and notice of termination of registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

The address of the issuer's principal office is 8891 Brighton Lane, Ste 108, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

On May 17, 2018, the 8th District Court for Clark County, Nevada, entered an Order granting the application for custodianship of Megola, Inc. to International Venture Society, LLC. On December 24, 2018, the Custodianship of Megola, Inc. was discharged, and filed with the State of Nevada on February 13, 2019.

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

MGON

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

58517C305

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

3,000,000,000as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

235,095,560as of date: December 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

235,073,033as of date: December 31, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

128

as of date: December 31, 2021

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

None

Transfer Agent

Name:

Liberty Stock Transfer

Phone:

732-372-0707

Email:

inbox@libertystocktransfer.com

Address: 1041 State Route 36, Suite 310,

Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date March 31, 2019(1)

Common:

196,095,060

Series A Preferred:

70

Series B Preferred:

6

Series C Preferred:

8

Special 2018 Series A Preferred: 1

Special 2018 Series B Preferred 10,000,000

Special 2018 Series D Preferred :20,000,000

Series D Preferred:

0

Series E Preferred:

0

Series F Preferred:

0

Series G Preferred:

0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

the

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

shares

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

($/per

issued

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

at a

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

discou

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

nt to

investment

Services

market

control

Provided

price at

disclosed).

the

time of

issuan

ce?

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

(Yes/N

o)

9/30/2020(3)

Cancelation

(10,000,000)

Special

$0.001

N/A

Frank Clear

Voluntary

R

N/A

Series B

surrender of

Preferred

shares to the

Company

9/30/2020(3)

Cancelation

(20,000,000)

Special

$0.001

N/A

MC Endeavors,

Voluntary

R

N/A

Series D

Inc.(2)

surrender of

Preferred

shares to the

Company

12/10/2020

Issuance

20,000

Series F

$1.00

N/A

Paul Cohen

Acquisition

R

Reg D

Preferred

12/10/2020

Issuance

20,000

Series F

$1.00

N/A

Denny Bauman

Acquisition

R

Reg D

Preferred

02/22/2021

Issuance

58,500,000

Common

$0.0025

Yes

1863942

Debt

39,000,000

Rule 144

Stock

Ontario

Conversion

shares are

Corporation (4)

Non-

restricted

19,500,000

shares are

restricted

July 19, 2021

Cancellation

(2)

Series A

N/A

N/A

TD Ameritrade

Conversion to

N/A

N/A

Preferred

Common

July 19, 2021

Issuance

500

Common

$0.20

N/A

TD Ameritrade

Conversion

N/A

Free

Stock

from Series A

Trading

Preferred

September 30,

Cancellation

(19,500,000)

Common

$0.0025

Joel Gardner

Return to

N/A

N/A

2021

Stock

treasury

Shares Outstanding

on Date of This

Report:

Ending Balance:

Date December 31, 2021

Common:

235,095,560

Series A Preferred:

68

Series B Preferred:

6

Series C Preferred:

8

Special 2018 Series A Preferred: 1

Series D Preferred:

0

Series E Preferred:

0

Series F Preferred:

40,000

Series G Preferred:

0

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. On May 22, 2018, the Company effected a reverse split of the Series A, B and C Preferred Shares, which reverse split has been retroactively applied to this report.
  2. MC Endeavors, Inc, a Nevada corporation, is a reporting issuer, its officer and director at the time of the issuance was John Stippick. Mr. Stippick was also the controlling shareholder at the time of the share issuance controlling more than 10% of Mc Endeavors, Inc. total issued and outstanding shares of common stock. Currently, the officer and director of MC Endeavors is Stephen Mazurek.
  3. On October 13, 2020 and November 24, 2020 respectively the holders of the 2018 Special Series B Preferred Stock and the 2018 Special Series D Preferred Stock voluntarily returned the shares to the Company for cancelation and the shares were cancelled as per the filing with the State of Nevada on February 28, 2020.
  4. The managing partner of 1863942 Ontario Corp. is Joel Gardner and the shareholders are as follows:

JLG Holdings Inc --Canada 51% (a company of which Joel and Leasa Gardner are the sole shareholders)

Sufan Siauw -- 31.5%

Steven Wong--12.5%

Edwin Wong-5%

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

1863942 Ontario

Corporation. The

managing partner of

the1863942 is Joel

Gardner and the

shareholders are as

follows:

JLG Holdings Inc --

Convertible into shares of

Canada 51% (a

common stock at any time after

company of which Joel

and Leasa Gardner are

December 1, 2020 (5 days after

the sole shareholders)

November

November

maturity) into shares of common

Sufan Siauw -- 31.5%

26, 2020

107,684(1)

205,184

0

26, 2020

stock at $0.0025 per share.

Debt

Steven Wong--12.5%

Edwin Wong-5%

Convertible into shares of

GS Capital Blends LLC

common stock at any time after

The managing

August 31, 2021 (5 days after

members are Mark

August 27,

August 27,

maturity) into shares of common

Suchy and Joel

2021

65,294

65,294

0

2021

stock at $0.005 per share.

Gardner

Debt

Convertible into shares of

common stock, at the election of

the lender at a 50% discount to

the lowest volume weighted

average price of the common

stock during the ten trading days

December

June 14,

immediately preceding

15, 2021

25,164

25,000

164

2022

conversion.

Daniel Graveline

Loan

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

    1. The noteholder originally converted a total of $146,500 of the debt on February 22, 2021. Subsequently during the three months ended September 30, 2021, the assigned holder of 19,500,000 of the issued shares (Joel Gardner) returned these shares to treasury for cancelation, increasing the the debt by $48,750 during the period.
  2. Financial Statements
  1. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
  • U.S. GAAP IFRS

