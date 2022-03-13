Megola : Material Event

NOTICE OF MATERIAL EVENT

FLORIDA: March 11, 2022: Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-FriendlyProduct Lines. Megola through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerceBranding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining Megola's diverse manufactured product portfolios which allows the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. Megola controls every aspect from manufacturing to distribution of all the patented product lines giving it the best-casescenario in every competitive market space.

On March 11, 2022, MGON entered into a Purchase and Sale of Business Assets Contract with Medesol LLC, (www.sio2international.com, www.medesolglobal.com) in which MGON has agreed to purchase license and manufacturing rights to Sio2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage Coatings that is a safe, nano-particlefree, water based, environmentally friendly coating application that assists the seeds natural ability to grow, for the purchase price of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000), payable as follows: (1) fifteen thousand (15,000) shares of MGON Series F Preferred Stock, valued at $1.00 per share.

Easy to apply, SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage coating is VOC free and treats the seed with a coating of safe silicon dioxide molecules - the same molecules found in the seed itself. The coating encapsulates the seed in a protective barrier that prevents mold and mildew issues and acts as a fertilizer to assist in its growth.

With an array of different seed types, SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage Coating: