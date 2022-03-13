Log in
    MGON   US58517C3051

MEGOLA, INC.

(MGON)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/22 03:57:38 pm
0.0069 USD    --.--%
Megola : Material Event

03/13/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
NOTICE OF MATERIAL EVENT

MEGOLA, INC.

8891 Brighton Lane Ste 108, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Company Telephone: (888) 587-1698

Company Website: www.megolacorp.com

Company email: megola2020@gmail.com

FLORIDA: March 11, 2022: Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-FriendlyProduct Lines. Megola through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerceBranding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining Megola's diverse manufactured product portfolios which allows the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. Megola controls every aspect from manufacturing to distribution of all the patented product lines giving it the best-casescenario in every competitive market space.

On March 11, 2022, MGON entered into a Purchase and Sale of Business Assets Contract with Medesol LLC, (www.sio2international.com, www.medesolglobal.com) in which MGON has agreed to purchase license and manufacturing rights to Sio2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage Coatings that is a safe, nano-particlefree, water based, environmentally friendly coating application that assists the seeds natural ability to grow, for the purchase price of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000), payable as follows: (1) fifteen thousand (15,000) shares of MGON Series F Preferred Stock, valued at $1.00 per share.

Easy to apply, SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage coating is VOC free and treats the seed with a coating of safe silicon dioxide molecules - the same molecules found in the seed itself. The coating encapsulates the seed in a protective barrier that prevents mold and mildew issues and acts as a fertilizer to assist in its growth.

With an array of different seed types, SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage Coating:

  • increases germination,
  • enhances root size,
  • increases shoot length by more than 60%,
  • expedites cotyledon growth,
  • increases seed vigor,
  • increases yield per acre. These benefits mean that treated seeds germinate faster, less are lost due to mold/mildew and plants grow quicker.

The use of SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage coating will eliminate the need for traditional chemical fertilizers that are ineffective due to hydrolysis, decomposition, degradation due to photosynthesis, expensive and can leach into the soil causing further issues. SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage coating acts as an individual super fertilizer that targets each individual seed without waste and protects it against the caustic nature of soil.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding MGON's plans, objectives, future opportunities for MGON's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding MGON's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond MGON's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti- takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Megola Inc. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 16:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
