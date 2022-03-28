Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Megri Soft Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539012   INE756R01013

MEGRI SOFT LIMITED

(539012)
  Report
Megri Soft : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

03/28/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Megri Soft Limited (MEGRISOFT)B roadcast Date And Time : 28/03/2022 09:41:38 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Description :

Megri Soft Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Megri Soft Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21,7 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2021 4,49 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2021 46,4 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 483 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float -
Chart MEGRI SOFT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megri Soft Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution