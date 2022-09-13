Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Megri Soft Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539012   INE756R01013

MEGRI SOFT LIMITED

(539012)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-11
136.65 INR   -4.97%
08/30MEGRI SOFT : Notice Of AGM
PU
08/10Megri Soft Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/04MEGRI SOFT : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megri Soft : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015

09/13/2022 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Megri Soft Limited (MEGRISOFT)B roadcast Date And Time : 13/09/2022 17:32:01 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 Description :

Megri Soft Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Megri Soft Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 12:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGRI SOFT LIMITED
08/30MEGRI SOFT : Notice Of AGM
PU
08/10Megri Soft Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/04MEGRI SOFT : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
06/08MEGRI SOFT : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
06/01MEGRI SOFT : Related Party Transactions
PU
05/20MEGRI SOFT : Financial Results Updates
PU
05/20Megri Soft Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
04/26MEGRI SOFT : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report
PU
04/25MEGRI SOFT : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/11MEGRI SOFT : Disclosure U/R 32(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,6 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net income 2022 5,46 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2022 33,9 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 84,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 429 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float -
Chart MEGRI SOFT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megri Soft Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution