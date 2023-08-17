MegumaGold Corp. is a Canada-based junior gold exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing natural resource properties. The Company's projects include Goldenville, Touquoy West Project, Killag Gold, Caribou, Goldboro Isaacs Harbour and other projects. The Goldenville Property is located in St. Mary's District, Guysborough County, approximately 135 kilometers (km) northeast of Halifax and 60 km south of Antigonish. The Touquoy property covers the southwest extension of the folded geological sequence. The Killag Gold District is a historic Nova Scotia gold district held by MegumaGold and lies in the eastern part of Halifax County, approximately 13 km north of Sheet Harbour and 20 km east of Atlantic Gold's Touquoy Mine. The Caribou Gold property is located 80 kilometers northwest of the city of Halifax, Nova Scotia and 10km south of the rural community of Upper Musquodoboit, in Halifax County.

Sector Gold