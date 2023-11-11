Mehai Technology Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 38.09 million compared to INR 8.01 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 38.99 million compared to INR 8.57 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.31 million compared to INR 0.379 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.22 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.22 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 58.14 million compared to INR 16.09 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 61.63 million compared to INR 16.97 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3.79 million compared to INR 0.775 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.35 compared to INR 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.13 compared to INR 0.07 a year ago.
