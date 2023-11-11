Mehai Technology Limited is an India-based company, which is specialized in information technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS) solutions and are committed with cutting edge technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Items, and Trading Activities. The Company's IT and business services (ITBS) has a comprehensive and mature suite of end-to-end offerings to address the traditional and emerging transformation needs of large enterprises, these constitute the offerings in the industry and are aligned to the three critical building blocks of next-gen enterprises - digital foundation, digital business, and digital operation. The technology solutions group (TSG) services provide robust IT infrastructure services, such as remote maintenance, management of hardware, services, network infrastructure using onsite, on-call and remote management methodologies, and service level agreement (SLA).