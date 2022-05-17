INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of MEI Pharma, Inc. (“MEI Pharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEIP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2022, after the market closed, MEI Pharma announced that it would restate certain financial results because "revenue was overstated in some quarters and understated in other quarters in the Company's financial statements during 2020 and 2021." The errors were due to improper revenue recognition from its license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

On this news, MEI Pharma’s stock fell $0.04, or 7.2%, to close at $0.48 per share on May 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased MEI Pharma securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

