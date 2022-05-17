Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MEI Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEIP   US55279B2025

MEI PHARMA, INC.

(MEIP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 10:34:52 am EDT
0.4780 USD   -0.50%
10:03aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) on Behalf of Investors
BU
08:56aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in MEI Pharma, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:04aMEI Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) on Behalf of Investors

05/17/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of MEI Pharma, Inc. (“MEI Pharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEIP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2022, after the market closed, MEI Pharma announced that it would restate certain financial results because "revenue was overstated in some quarters and understated in other quarters in the Company's financial statements during 2020 and 2021." The errors were due to improper revenue recognition from its license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

On this news, MEI Pharma’s stock fell $0.04, or 7.2%, to close at $0.48 per share on May 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased MEI Pharma securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -68,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63,9 M 63,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends MEI PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,48 $
Average target price 5,30 $
Spread / Average Target 1 003%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel P. Gold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian G. Drazba Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christine Anna White Non-Executive Chairman
Richard G. Ghalie Chief Medical Officer
David M. Urso Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEI PHARMA, INC.-82.01%64
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.28%78 068
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.72%70 575
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.74%65 005
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.67%42 275
BIONTECH SE-41.35%36 745