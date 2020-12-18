Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MEI Pharma, Inc.    MEIP

MEI PHARMA, INC.

(MEIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MEI PHARMA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of MEI Pharma, Inc. - MEIP

12/18/2020 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into MEI Pharma, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MEIP).

From August 2017, the Company repeatedly touted the potency and effectiveness of its drug candidate, Pracinostat, in its Phase 2 trial. However, on July 2, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was discontinuing the Phase 3 trial of Pracinostat, due to an interim futility analysis of the study that “demonstrated [Pracinostat] was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the control group.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether MEI’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to MEI’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of MEI shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-meip/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about MEI PHARMA, INC.
03:51aMEI PHARMA INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
12/17MEI PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
11/11MEI Pharma Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Operational Hig..
AQ
11/10MEI PHARMA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Earnings Flash (MEIP) MEI PHARMA Posts Q1 Revenue $3.8M
MT
11/10MEI PHARMA, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Accuse..
BU
10/09MEIP DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds MEI Pharma, Inc. Inve..
BU
10/05Kyowa Kirin and MEI Pharma Announce First Patient Dosed in Japanese Pivotal P..
AQ
09/16MEI PHARMA : Appoints Brian T. Powl As Senior Vice President Marketing
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -50,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 313 M 313 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart MEI PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
MEI Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEI PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 2,78 $
Spread / Highest target 368%
Spread / Average Target 242%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel P. Gold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine Anna White Non-Executive Chairman
David M. Urso Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Brian G. Drazba Secretary & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert D. Mass Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEI PHARMA, INC.12.10%325
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.02%74 046
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.12%61 608
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.87%52 372
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.85.11%45 655
GENMAB A/S64.70%26 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ