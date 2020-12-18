MEI PHARMA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of MEI Pharma, Inc. - MEIP

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into MEI Pharma, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MEIP).

From August 2017, the Company repeatedly touted the potency and effectiveness of its drug candidate, Pracinostat, in its Phase 2 trial. However, on July 2, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was discontinuing the Phase 3 trial of Pracinostat, due to an interim futility analysis of the study that “demonstrated [Pracinostat] was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the control group.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether MEI’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to MEI’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

