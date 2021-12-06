MEI Pharma : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock - Form 8-K

MEI Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

San Diego - December 1, 2021 - MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, announced today that it has priced the underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock at $2.60 per share for total gross proceeds (before underwriting discount and commissions and estimated expenses) of $45,500,000. In connection with the offering, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is expected to close on December 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other available funds, to progress its clinical development programs, prepare for and support the commercial launch of zandelisib, subject to receiving FDA marketing approval, and for other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus.

When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001 at 833-690-2713 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com. An electronic copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will also be available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.