MEI Pharma : January 2022 Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our development strategy; potential advantages of our product candidates; the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical studies and the reporting of the results thereof; the timing of regulatory submissions and actions; the sufficiency of our existing cash; and all other statements relating to our plans, objectives, expectations and beliefs regarding future performance, operations, financial condition and other future events (including assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing).

These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others: uncertainties relating to the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical studies; whether preclinical and clinical study results will validate and support the safety and efficacy of our product candidates; the outcome of regulatory reviews of our product candidates; varying interpretation of research and development and market data; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and individual companies, including on our counterparties, the supply chain, the execution of our clinical development programs, our access to financing and the allocation of government resources; risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property and the other factors discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q.