MEI Pharma : Corporate Presentation – April 2021

Late-Stage Diversified Clinical Pipeline

PROGRAMS INDICATION COMBINATION PHASE 1/1B PHASE 2 PHASE 3 COMMERCIAL RIGHTS Follicular & Marginal Zandelisib Zone Lymphomas Monotherapy TIDAL Study1 Relapsed/refractory Oral P13K Delta • Monotherapy Inhibitor B-Cell Malignancies U.S. co-promote; • Rituxan®(rituximab) Relapsed/refractory • Zanubrutinib2 Clinical Collaboration ex-U.S. Kyowa Kirin exclusive rights Voruciclib B-Cell Malignancies • Monotherapy & AML Oral CDK Inhibitor • Venclexta® (venetoclax)3 Relapsed/refractory ME-344 Solid Tumors Avastin® (bevacizumab)4 Mitochondrial Inhibitor Pracinostat Myelodysplastic Syndrome Vidaza® (azacitidine) HDAC Inhibitor Treatment-naïve

1. Phase 2 study intended to support an accelerated approval marketing applications with FDA. 2. Study arm initiated under clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. 3. Initiation of clinical studies is subject to opening of a new Investigational New Drug Application with FDA 4. Investigator-initiated trial.