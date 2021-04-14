MEI Pharma : Corporate Presentation – April 2021

This presentation contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our development strategy; potential advantages of our product candidates; the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical studies and the reporting of the results thereof; the imingt of regulatory submissions and actions; the sufficiency of our existing cash; and all other statements relating to our plans, objectives, expectations and beliefs regarding future performance, operations, financial condition and other future events (including assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing).
MEI Pharma: Who We Are
• Clinical Development Company Building a Leading Oncology Franchise with 4 Clinical-Stage Programs: Focus On HemOnc
Zandelisib (f/k/aME-401) Potential Best-in-Class PI3Kδ Inhibitor in Phase 2 Study Intended to Support Accelerated Approval with U.S. FDA
• Well Capitalized with ~$180 Million*
* As of December 31, 2020, MEI had $180.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no outstanding debt.
Late-Stage Diversified Clinical Pipeline
PROGRAMS
INDICATION
COMBINATION
PHASE 1/1B
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
COMMERCIAL
RIGHTS
Follicular & Marginal
Zandelisib
Zone Lymphomas
Monotherapy
TIDAL Study1
Relapsed/refractory
Oral P13K Delta
•
Monotherapy
Inhibitor
B-Cell Malignancies
U.S. co-promote;
•
Rituxan®(rituximab)
Relapsed/refractory
•
Zanubrutinib2
Clinical Collaboration
ex-U.S. Kyowa Kirin
exclusive rights
Voruciclib
B-Cell Malignancies
•
Monotherapy
& AML
Oral CDK Inhibitor
• Venclexta® (venetoclax)3
Relapsed/refractory
ME-344
Solid Tumors
Avastin® (bevacizumab)4
Mitochondrial Inhibitor
Pracinostat
Myelodysplastic
Syndrome
Vidaza® (azacitidine)
HDAC Inhibitor
Treatment-naïve
1. Phase 2 study intended to support an accelerated approval marketing applications with FDA. 2. Study arm initiated under clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. 3. Initiation of clinical studies is subject to opening of a new Investigational New Drug Application with FDA 4. Investigator-initiated trial.
Zandelisib: Data Driven Advancement in B-cell Malignancies
