MEI Pharma, Inc.

MEI PHARMA, INC.

(MEIP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

MEI Pharma : Corporate Presentation – April 2021

04/14/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 12, 2021

NASDAQ: MEIP

Forward-Looking Statements

  • This presentation contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our development strategy; potential advantages of our product candidates; the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical studies and the reporting of the results thereof; the imingt of regulatory submissions and actions; the sufficiency of our existing cash; and all other statements relating to our plans, objectives, expectations and beliefs regarding future performance, operations, financial condition and other future events (including assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing).
  • These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others: uncertainties relating to the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical studies; whether preclinical and clinical study results will validate and support the safety and efficacy of our product candidates; the outcome of regulatory reviews of our product candidates; varying interpretation of research and development and market data; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and individual companies, including on our counterparties, the supply chain, the execution of our clinical development programs, our access to financing and theallocation of government resources; risks and uncertainties relating to intellectual property and the other factors discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
  • Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. In addition, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, you should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement. You are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, our most recent Form 10-Q and our other public filings with the SEC since the filing of our most recent annual report.

2

MEI Pharma: Who We Are

Clinical Development Company Building a Leading Oncology Franchise with 4 Clinical-Stage Programs: Focus On HemOnc

  • Zandelisib (f/k/a ME-401) Potential Best-in-Class PI3Kδ Inhibitor in Phase 2 Study Intended to Support Accelerated Approval with U.S. FDA

Well Capitalized with ~$180 Million*

* As of December 31, 2020, MEI had $180.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with no outstanding debt.

3

Late-Stage Diversified Clinical Pipeline

PROGRAMS

INDICATION

COMBINATION

PHASE 1/1B

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

COMMERCIAL

RIGHTS

Follicular & Marginal

Zandelisib

Zone Lymphomas

Monotherapy

TIDAL Study1

Relapsed/refractory

Oral P13K Delta

Monotherapy

Inhibitor

B-Cell Malignancies

U.S. co-promote;

Rituxan®(rituximab)

Relapsed/refractory

Zanubrutinib2

Clinical Collaboration

ex-U.S. Kyowa Kirin

exclusive rights

Voruciclib

B-Cell Malignancies

Monotherapy

& AML

Oral CDK Inhibitor

• Venclexta® (venetoclax)3

Relapsed/refractory

ME-344

Solid Tumors

Avastin® (bevacizumab)4

Mitochondrial Inhibitor

Pracinostat

Myelodysplastic

Syndrome

Vidaza® (azacitidine)

HDAC Inhibitor

Treatment-naïve

1. Phase 2 study intended to support an accelerated approval marketing applications with FDA. 2. Study arm initiated under clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. 3. Initiation of clinical studies is subject to opening of a new Investigational New Drug Application with FDA 4. Investigator-initiated trial.

4

Zandelisib: Data Driven Advancement in B-cell Malignancies

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MEI Pharma Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 17:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -56,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 399 M 399 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel P. Gold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian G. Drazba Secretary & Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christine Anna White Non-Executive Chairman
Robert D. Mass Chief Medical Officer
Richard G. Ghalie Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEI PHARMA, INC.34.47%399
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.99%81 700
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-8.63%55 890
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.16%50 134
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.13%49 681
BIONTECH SE59.03%31 311
