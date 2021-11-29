Log in
MEI PHARMA, INC.

MEI Pharma to Host Webcast on November 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET Reporting Data from Ongoing Global Phase 2 TIDAL Study of Zandelisib in Patients with Follicular Lymphoma

11/29/2021
MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that the company will host a live investor and analyst webcast on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 reporting on data from the ongoing global Phase 2 TIDAL study evaluating zandelisib in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The webcast will also review the zandelisib program and provide a corporate update.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of MEI’s website at https://www.meipharma.com/investors/events-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be archived on MEI’s website for 30 days following the event.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains multiple clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in ongoing clinical trials which may support marketing approvals with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities globally. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com. Follow us on Twitter @MEI_Pharma and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and individual companies, including on our counterparties, the supply chain, the execution of our clinical development programs, our access to financing and the allocation of government resources; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.


All news about MEI PHARMA, INC.
04:02pMEI PHARMA TO HOST WEBCAST ON NOVEMB : 00 a.m. ET Reporting Data from Ongoing Global Phase..
BU
11/23MEI PHARMA : Appoints Biotechnology Executive Sujay Kango to its Board of Directors - Form..
PU
11/23MEI PHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
11/23MEI Pharma Appoints Biotechnology Executive Sujay Kango to its Board of Directors
BU
11/23MEI Pharma, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
11/10Earnings Flash (MEIP) MEI PHARMA Posts Q1 Revenue $13.4M
MT
11/10MEI Pharma Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Operational Highlights
BU
11/10MEI PHARMA, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/10MEI Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
11/10MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin receive Orphan Drug Designation for Zandelisib for the Treat..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 55,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,61 $
Average target price 10,67 $
Spread / Average Target 309%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel P. Gold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian G. Drazba Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christine Anna White Non-Executive Chairman
Richard G. Ghalie Chief Medical Officer
David M. Urso Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEI PHARMA, INC.-1.14%294
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.16%419 109
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.05%336 162
PFIZER, INC.46.70%303 095
NOVO NORDISK A/S67.00%247 254
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY54.21%236 049