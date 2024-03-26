AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 53 LR

Schwerzenbach, 26 March 2024

Meier Tobler ends fixed-price buyback offer

On 7 March 2024, Meier Tobler announced it would spend up to CHF 6.0 million buying back its own registered shares at a fixed price of CHF 35.50 per registered share. Based on the fixed price, this was equivalent to a maximum of 169 000 registered shares or 1.46 percent of the company's current share capital. The offer period ran from 8 March 2024 to 12.00 noon CET on 25 March 2024.

Shareholders tendered 182 497 registered shares under the buyback offer. As this is more than the maximum number of registered shares, shareholders' acceptances were reduced pro rata to 92.60 percent. The net buyback price, i.e. the fixed price less 35 percent withholding tax on half of the difference between the fixed price and par value, will be paid on 28 March 2024 (settlement date) against delivery of the registered shares.

The buyback notice can be viewed at meiertobler.ch/aktie.

Further information

Meier Tobler, Lukas Leuenberger, CFO +41 44 806 47 44,lukas.leuenberger@meiertobler.ch

Meier Tobler is a provider of building technology systems that focuses on the Swiss market. The company was founded in 1937 and now employs some 1250 people. Shares in Meier Tobler are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol MTG).

This ad hoc announcement is available at meiertobler.ch/de/investoren/ad-hoc-mitteilungen.

Meier Tobler Group Ltd.

Bahnstrasse 24, 8603 Schwerzenbach, Switzerland Telephone +41 44 806 41 41, fax +41 44 806 41 00

info@meiertobler.ch, meiertobler.ch

1/1